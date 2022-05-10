Foster a culture of data literacy

What does it take to get data literacy right?

1. Democratize data access across your enterprise

Many people think of data science training programs as the first step to becoming a data-driven organization, but it really all starts with making data more accessible. Think about a call center system. Most of the time that data is locked into the application and not made available to the rest of the organization. But if it were shared with client consent, call center data analysis could help with training and education, overall efficiency and better communications for that part of the organization.

“Sometimes you need to help people appreciate the value that different types of insights can bring, especially at scale and outside of individual functional areas and domains,” says Tim Humphrey, Chief Analytics Officer at IBM. By building a central repository, such as a data fabric, people across your organization can easily store and access data, thereby simplifying data access and opening the door for technologies like data analytics and AI to streamline workflows.

To create democratized data access, the GCDO at IBM implemented a unified data platform that provides a central source of governed data and allows users to load, transform and analyze data. Since its launch, the platform has quickly improved business outcomes for the GCDO. In about 18 months, the office generated USD 1.3 billion in business benefits and a 10x ROI from data and AI-based transformation initiatives.