With the rapid advancements in Computer Vision and advanced AI, businesses and researchers are leveraging image-based technologies for a wide range of applications. From image classification and OCR (optical character recognition) to segmentation and video analysis, AI-powered tools are transforming the way we extract and analyze visual information.

In industries like social media, AI enhances content moderation by analyzing images at the pixel level, ensuring compliance and improving engagement. Businesses can also utilize Vision API for automated document processing, converting scanned files, excels and reports into structured data. These applications streamline workflows, improve efficiency and enable organizations to extract meaningful insights from large-scale visual datasets.

These use cases highlight the growing role of AI-powered image analysis across industries. In this tutorial, we focus on applying these capabilities to PowerPoint presentations, enabling interactive Q&A on text and images using advanced computer vision and AI models