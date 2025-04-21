When it comes to agentic AI, using enterprise data is one of the most critical strategies for delivering high-quality output and gaining a competitive edge. Increasingly, organizations are turning to their unstructured data—text, images, videos, IoT sensor data and more—because of its rich potential to fuel generative AI (gen AI).

Despite its value, less than 1% of enterprise data is currently being used in gen AI. This disparity represents an immense delta, given that unstructured data now makes up over 90% of all enterprise-generated data and is growing three times faster than structured data, according to IDC.

This gap reveals a fundamental challenge: while unstructured data’s potential to drive the next wave of AI innovation is enormous, most of it remains inaccessible. A mountain of technical and operational barriers still stands in the way of even the most ingenious data teams.

Data teams are vital for improving data quality and supporting AI and analytics. Yet data science teams spend most of their time processing data for downstream use. Though unstructured data can produce valuable insights on consumer behavior and market trends, few tools can manage it effectively, highlighting the need for scalable solutions. Data teams face numerous challenges when trying to manage unstructured data for AI, including:

· Handling diverse file types and preprocessing unstructured data for downstream use

· Managing multiple different versions of unstructured documents, or tracking changes that occur within source documents

· Manually filtering irrelevant document content to ensure that only high-quality, valuable information is fed into the model

· Identifying and addressing sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), within unstructured documents