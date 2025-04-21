When it comes to agentic AI, using enterprise data is one of the most critical strategies for delivering high-quality output and gaining a competitive edge. Increasingly, organizations are turning to their unstructured data—text, images, videos, IoT sensor data and more—because of its rich potential to fuel generative AI (gen AI).
Despite its value, less than 1% of enterprise data is currently being used in gen AI. This disparity represents an immense delta, given that unstructured data now makes up over 90% of all enterprise-generated data and is growing three times faster than structured data, according to IDC.
This gap reveals a fundamental challenge: while unstructured data’s potential to drive the next wave of AI innovation is enormous, most of it remains inaccessible. A mountain of technical and operational barriers still stands in the way of even the most ingenious data teams.
Data teams are vital for improving data quality and supporting AI and analytics. Yet data science teams spend most of their time processing data for downstream use. Though unstructured data can produce valuable insights on consumer behavior and market trends, few tools can manage it effectively, highlighting the need for scalable solutions. Data teams face numerous challenges when trying to manage unstructured data for AI, including:
· Handling diverse file types and preprocessing unstructured data for downstream use
· Managing multiple different versions of unstructured documents, or tracking changes that occur within source documents
· Manually filtering irrelevant document content to ensure that only high-quality, valuable information is fed into the model
· Identifying and addressing sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), within unstructured documents
These challenges underscore the growing need for an automated solution that can efficiently process unstructured data at scale, transforming messy, raw inputs into clean, usable assets for downstream applications. Historically, the status quo has required reliance on several piecemeal tools that need stitching, custom code or third-party integrations.
Enter unstructured data integration (UDI), an emerging concept that reimagines the traditional extract, transform, load (ETL) process for unstructured data. UDI is an end-to-end workflow that connects to raw, unstructured data sources and enhances data quality by structuring, enriching and cleansing the data to remove things such as PII. It then delivers the refined output to systems ready for use, whether that’s a vector database, large language model (LLM) or analytics engine.
Instead of slow, error-prone manual processes, data teams can implement scalable, reusable pipelines that automate the entire integration lifecycle with the revolutionary concept of executing this process from a single, integrated experience. This unified approach not only accelerates time-to-value but also frees up engineers to focus on higher-impact work, while unlocking a rich source of data for a wide range of use cases.
While intelligent document processing (IDP), a well-established technology, focuses primarily on extracting structured data from specific document types—such as invoices, forms or contracts—UDI takes a broader, more flexible approach.
UDI isn’t limited to predefined document formats; it’s designed to work across a wide variety of unstructured sources, including emails, PDFs, images, logs, webpages and more. Whereas IDP is typically task-specific and rule-driven, UDI emphasizes scalable, end-to-end pipelines that clean, enrich and route unstructured data for any downstream use case, not just document extraction.
Given the critical role of unstructured enterprise data in powering AI, one of the most impactful use cases for UDI is retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
To support RAG, UDI should go beyond traditional ETL heuristics for tabular data and include capabilities such as text chunking, embedding generation and vectorization. It must also integrate seamlessly with the RAG stack’s key components or offer these integrations natively. Examples include chunking frameworks such as LangChain, embedding models such as Slate or Word2Vec, and vector databases such as Milvus or Pinecone.
The value of unstructured data integration—as opposed to a stand-alone solution—grows when embedding this technology in data integration and lakehouse solutions, enabling organizations to unify unstructured and structured data. Unifying these two data types unlocks deeper insights that neither type can offer alone.
When combined, unstructured and structured data enable more powerful analytics, such as identifying customer behavior patterns, predicting trends or detecting anomalies. This integration supports more accurate AI and machine learning models, improves operational efficiency and enhances decision-making by providing a richer, 360-degree view of business challenges and opportunities.
In addition to RAG and unifying unstructured with structured data, there are several other significant use cases for this technology:
· Agentic workflows: Transforms unstructured content into structured, actionable insights that autonomous agents can understand, reason over and act upon in real time.
· Training AI models: Prepares raw content for AI model training by converting it into clean, structured inputs suitable for learning.
· Customer service: Transforms call transcripts, chatbot logs and audio into structured data to power self-service systems and reduce workload.
· Search and discovery: Enriches unstructured content with metadata to improve searchability and retrieval, making internal knowledge more accessible.
· Summarization and compliance: Automates summaries of legal documents, contracts, onboarding materials and regulatory filings.
IBM’s solution helps data teams address these challenges with a low-code platform to automatically ingest raw data, organize it with drag-and-drop functionality and then populate results into targets, such as vector databases. These features enable teams to build reusable, repeatable pipelines that process and transform unstructured data, reducing the overwhelming and tedious manual work often involved in preparing raw unstructured data for enterprise-grade AI.
With IBM Data Integration, enterprises can now manage both structured and unstructured data—from ingestion to vectorization—within one unified experience. As RAG and other AI-driven applications evolve, full control over your unstructured data isn’t just a competitive advantage; it’s the foundation for future-ready innovation.
