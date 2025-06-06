Cyberattack magnet? Unyielding threats plague the industrial sector

Those reading annual security and threat intelligence reports often look to attack statistics and threat actor tactics to gauge their own organization’s risk factors. One of those statistics has been an ongoing trend that one would not have expected a mere 5 years ago: the focus attackers place on the industrial sector, rather than the typical bullseye on the financial industry. In the past 4+ years, manufacturers and industrial organizations more generally remain at the top of a gloomy list of the most targeted sectors facing cyberattacks and security incidents. Further supporting this startling statistic is the fact that out of all industrial sector attacks, 70% of incidents that X-Force responded to in 2024 involved critical infrastructure organizations.

This was not always the case for manufacturers and industrial firms. Reports dating back a few years were rather predictable when they featured the finance industry in the top position year after year. It was not until around 2020-2021, at the height of the COVID pandemic, that a significant shift in attacker preferences put the industrial sector in the crosshairs of a nefarious variety of threat actor categories. From nation-state-sponsored groups who are after intellectual property and innovation, to organized cybercrime and even lower-grade con-artist fraudsters working in smaller factions. Each has found its place in the threat landscape that targets industrial organizations of all types.

In terms of financial impact, IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 reported that the industrial sector experienced the costliest increase of data breaches of any industry, rising by an average of USD 30,000 per breach over the previous reporting period.