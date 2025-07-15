The race to teach AI to fight fires

Firefighting crews may still be outfitted with chain saws and radios at the front lines, but the hope is that help might eventually arrive from a very different kind of toolkit. At the University of Southern California, in a quiet lab far removed from any fire line, Assad Oberai, the Hughes Professor and Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, is trying to give responders something they’ve never really had before—foresight. He is developing AI models designed to predict fire behavior in places where traditional, physics-based models tend to struggle, such as forests and densely populated suburban zones.

“We have some reasonably good models that predict wildfire spread in natural settings,” Oberai told IBM Think in an interview. “But in places like the hills around Los Angeles, where natural vegetation meets homes, the physics is extremely complicated. That’s where AI could offer a path forward.”

According to Oberai, one of the biggest technical challenges in using AI for wildfires is speed. Models have to deliver fast, actionable results that are easy for first responders to interpret under stress. They also have to account for uncertainty, such as variations in weather patterns, vegetation and terrain, while still producing functional, reliable scenarios.

“There’s no single answer for what a fire will do next,” Oberai said. “But a good system can show you the range of possibilities and help you understand the risk in real time.”

The idea isn’t to predict the future with certainty, but to narrow the unknowns, giving first responders something closer to a weather forecast than a coin toss. That’s the promise behind systems like Pano AI’s, which pair machine learning with an old firefighting standby: a good view.

Mounted on towers and remote hillsides, Pano AI’s cameras sweep the horizon every 60 seconds, scanning for the telltale smear of wildfire smoke. When something looks suspicious, the images are sent not to an algorithm alone, but also to a team of human analysts, who sort fire from fog in real-time. If they confirm a fire, the system creates a full alert, complete with GPS coordinates, live video, wind speed and temperature, and sends it directly to fire departments and emergency managers.

The goal is not just to be fast, but to be trustworthy. False alarms waste time and resources, especially in regions where fire crews are already stretched. Kastner said Pano AI's system is trained to distinguish wildfire smoke from fog, steam, dust and other visual noise. The alerts are designed to be both early and accurate.

“Speed on its own isn’t helpful unless it leads to the right response,” Kastner said. “We’re focused on delivering alerts that are actionable, tuned to the local terrain and conditions.”

Unlike early smoke detection tools, which relied on line-of-sight observers or weather forecasts, today’s systems are built on vast amounts of imagery, cloud computing and machine learning. Pano’s own training dataset includes image sequences from four fire seasons, ranging from arid outback regions in Australia to the snowy forests of British Columbia. That variety, Kastner said, helps the system learn what smoke looks like under different conditions and across various ecosystems.

But the fire itself is only part of the equation. AI is also being applied to estimate where fires are most likely to ignite, using terrain, fuel levels and real-time environmental data. In some cases, drone and satellite imagery are used to map fuel sources in advance. In others, the goal is to monitor known ignition points, such as power lines or dry lightning corridors.