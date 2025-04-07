Data in the dungeon: Using IBM Granite for immersive tabletop roleplaying 

Down half-lit stone corridors, a trio of adventurers move with caution. Flickering torchlight throws wild, leaping shadows against ancient walls. At the heart of the ruin, a vast chamber looms.

Suddenly—movement.

On a raised dais stands a shadow-cloaked wizard, her hands twisting in the air, arcane energy crackling at her fingertips. A squad of enforcers grip their weapons as her spell nears completion.

Without hesitation, the knight raises his shield and surges forward.

"I tackle the wizard before she finishes casting!" he declares, bracing for impact.

Then—everything stops.

The torchlit chamber, the snarling foes, the tension of battle—all vanish beneath the glare of fluorescent lights. The grand dungeon is a conference room. The adventurers are players gathered around a table. Dice are scattered across a hand-drawn map, miniatures frozen in place.

At the head of the table, the game master frowns, flipping through a stack of thick rulebooks.

"One second," she mutters, thumbing through the pages. "I need to check the grapple rules."

The players shift in their seats. The anticipation drains from the room. The moment unravels in the air. Yawn. Time for a snack break.

If this scenario sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Narratives in TTRPGs thrive on momentum and every GM knows the struggle of pausing the action to dig up a crucial rule, double-check mechanics or improvise under pressure.

Tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGs) are collaborative storytelling experiences where players take on roles in a shared world, guided by a game master (GM) who sets the scene and calls for dice rolls when things get uncertain.

Now, imagine a world where rule checks happen instantly. No frantic page-flipping. No lost engagement. Just seamless storytelling.

Remember when IBM Watson took on Jeopardy!? That was more than a game, it was a glimpse into the future. A showcase of artificial intelligence’s ability to process and retrieve complex information in real time. Now, with the evolution of large language models (LLMs) like IBM’s Granite, that same power is at the game master’s fingertips.