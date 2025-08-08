Businesses have systems of intelligence. Now they should move to systems of action

Bringing systems and agents together is what’s next. “We’re going to get to a place where more and more employees will be building their own agents, either because they’re using [a] pre-built agent and customizing it, or because you have high maturity in your employee base,” he said. “We’re going to see more agents. The question is, how do you orchestrate those agents? And so, there’s a set of capabilities that you need to develop in order to do this right.”

This orchestration doesn’t happen by accident. According to Aziza, organizations going into production with agents need to build five core capabilities to succeed: multi-agent collaboration, cross-ecosystem integration, alignment with existing tools and rules, supervision and control, and a dedicated operational layer known as agents ops. “These five capabilities are the key pillars of your agentic strategy moving forward,” he said.

Earlier this year, Model Communication Protocol (MCP) and other standards developed by Google (Agent2Agent Protocol), IBM (ACP) and other players emphasized the need for agent discovery and communication.

“Imagine that you wake up tomorrow in an environment of a swarm of analytics agents,” said Aziza. “Who’s doing what? Who’s getting the data? Who’s building the insight? Who’s supervising the process? Who’s verifying that the data is actually correct and the insight is actionable? There are a lot of these questions here that if you don’t have a standard, it’s just really hard to operationalize.”

Many compare the current state of agents to the internet pre-HTTP. But Aziza believes agentic AI brings something entirely different to the conversation. To him, the current evolution of AI could be compared to the invention of the car: yes, cars ultimately replaced horses, but they also drove innovation.

“There’s an incredible acceleration of innovation,” he said. “And there’s also this incredible opportunity of transforming ourselves to the next level. It’s just difficult to find a blueprint, but certainly we know that the unification of communication standards is going to be necessary if we want to multiply the impact of these individual agents.”