How will AI agents change search? In episode 63 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Chris Hay and Kate Soule. First, Perplexity released their Comet browser, and there are rumors that OpenAI is next. Who will win the AI browser war? Then, we discuss frontier model transparency amid Anthropic’s call for a “targeted transparency framework”. Does this only support large model developers? Later, Cloudflare blocks AI scrapers. Is this a good thing? Finally, we discuss how AI is showing up at Wimbledon this year and enhancing the fan experience via Match Chat. Tune in to today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.

00:01 – Intro

01:06 – AI browser wars

28:57 – Cloudflare scrapers

41:32 – Wimbledon Match Chat

