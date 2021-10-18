What are the benefits of cloud computing?

Today, cloud computing is omnipresent, continuously transforming how individuals and organizations—from small startups to large enterprises—operate. Businesses rely on cloud computing to enable remote work and harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and edge computing.

Cloud computing infrastructure relies on a network of remote data centers, servers and storage systems owned and operated by a third-party cloud service provider (CSP), such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud®.

There are 4 main cloud delivery models:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud