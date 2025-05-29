Why some journalists are embracing AI after all

While certain applications of gen AI remain contentious, there are areas where the technology is already proving remarkably helpful for content creators and publishers alike. One of them is Djinn, a tool developed by IBM that helps journalists identify local newsworthy stories in local data and documents. Initially developed for the Norwegian newsroom iTromsø, Djinn combines NLP, AI and machine learning.

Since its launch two years ago, at the beginning of the gen AI wave, Djinn has been adopted by close to 40 newsrooms in the Polaris Media group, which owns iTromsø. The newsrooms that adopted Djinn saw an increase of 1,300% in traffic share, while reducing the time journalists spent on their research by 94%. Better yet—the journalists adopted the tool.

“User adoption was huge, because the system was well-explainable and built around users,” Silvia Podestà, an Advisory Innovation Designer at IBM in Denmark, tells IBM Think. Since its deployment, experts credit the tool as one of the best use cases of AI deployment in the service of journalism. “It’s a great case of editorial-led innovation,” said Nikita Roy, a journalist and data scientist who dedicated a full episode of her industry podcast to Djinn.

Djinn addresses one of the core challenges for journalists and local media: the ability to uncover original stories while operating in smaller newsrooms, where resources are scarce. Djinn collects data from local government sites, ranks them, summarizes them, and alerts journalists as to which stories they could pursue. Djinn primarily utilizes watsonx.ai and Watson NLP technologies, combining gen AI and machine learning.

“Journalists would access very disparate data sets sitting in public repositories made available by municipalities,” Podestà explains. “That process was overwhelming because of the sheer amount of information, and journalists were risking missing out on potential good stories because they didn’t have the time to go through all of the documents every day,” says Podestà, who will speak about Djinn and trustworthy AI during an upcoming conference, We Make Future.