Why some journalists are embracing AI after all

Three years into the generative AI boom, AI is still a major conversation in media. Many industry events are dedicated to this technology, and many publishers have embraced AI as an opportunity to transform newsroom operations or rethink how they produce and distribute their content, with some even partnering with leading companies, such as OpenAI, Perplexity or Mistral. And for the second consecutive year, Pulitzer Prize awardees disclosed using machine learning in the creation of their work.
But the transition hasn’t always been smooth. Journalists themselves are often wary of the technology.
According to a recent survey conducted on 2,000 journalists, more than half of them fear AI could replace more jobs. That concern is not unfounded, as news continues to emerge of layoffs at some of the biggest publishers as they ramp up their investment in AI. Other worries about AI are sparked by its misuse and, more plainly, the lack of transparency surrounding its use. Recently, a radio show in Australia used an AI-generated avatar as a host without disclosing it, and two major US publishers apologized for publishing a summer reading list written with AI, not realizing it contained made-up books.
While certain applications of gen AI remain contentious, there are areas where the technology is already proving remarkably helpful for content creators and publishers alike. One of them is Djinn, a tool developed by IBM that helps journalists identify local newsworthy stories in local data and documents. Initially developed for the Norwegian newsroom iTromsø, Djinn combines NLP, AI and machine learning.
Since its launch two years ago, at the beginning of the gen AI wave, Djinn has been adopted by close to 40 newsrooms in the Polaris Media group, which owns iTromsø. The newsrooms that adopted Djinn saw an increase of 1,300% in traffic share, while reducing the time journalists spent on their research by 94%. Better yet—the journalists adopted the tool.
“User adoption was huge, because the system was well-explainable and built around users,” Silvia Podestà, an Advisory Innovation Designer at IBM in Denmark, tells IBM Think. Since its deployment, experts credit the tool as one of the best use cases of AI deployment in the service of journalism. “It’s a great case of editorial-led innovation,” said Nikita Roy, a journalist and data scientist who dedicated a full episode of her industry podcast to Djinn.
Djinn addresses one of the core challenges for journalists and local media: the ability to uncover original stories while operating in smaller newsrooms, where resources are scarce. Djinn collects data from local government sites, ranks them, summarizes them, and alerts journalists as to which stories they could pursue. Djinn primarily utilizes watsonx.ai and Watson NLP technologies, combining gen AI and machine learning.
“Journalists would access very disparate data sets sitting in public repositories made available by municipalities,” Podestà explains. “That process was overwhelming because of the sheer amount of information, and journalists were risking missing out on potential good stories because they didn’t have the time to go through all of the documents every day,” says Podestà, who will speak about Djinn and trustworthy AI during an upcoming conference, We Make Future.
IBM experts say that the company designed Djinn with one thing in mind: augmenting journalism rather than replacing journalists. The tool was also developed in a deeply collaborative manner, with iTromø’s newsroom offering input not only in the initial phase of the project, but also later on the iterative design. Furthermore, iTromø journalists participated in both the training and reinforcement learning of the model, with reporters using specialized knowledge to teach the AI to recognize what’s newsworthy.
“It’s one of the most interesting uses of AI in a media context,” says Florent Daudens, a former journalist currently working for the AI platform Hugging Face, in an interview with IBM Think. “And it clearly shows that AI can enhance our capacity for journalistic work.” In fact, beyond content creation, AI may open a lot of new opportunities for news media and publishers. With Hugging Face, Daudens has been building a community for journalists to share open source tools. In addition to assisting with news gathering, he notes that AI can help optimize workflows and distribution, helping to solve major pain points for media organizations facing financial pressure.
Experts stress that at its core, journalism will always be deeply human. “The irreplaceable human elements of journalism—identifying which stories matter, understanding cultural context, and forging authentic connections with sources and audiences—these will remain fundamentally human for the foreseeable future,” says Rajiv Pant, President at Flatiron Software and former CTO of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. “They require the kind of intuitive understanding of human nature and societal dynamics that comes from lived experience.”
But indeed, there is a place for AI in media, Pant asserts, so long as humans are still firmly in the loop. “AI excels at the structural and optimization challenges: personalizing content delivery, adapting narrative style for different audiences and scaling editorial processes,” he says. “The future lies not in replacement, but in this thoughtful division of labor where human insight drives the ‘what’ and ‘why’ while AI enhances the ‘how.’”
“AI is a major threat in general, notably for people who make their living based on earning traffic on the web, essentially,” says Bryan Casey, VP of Digital Marketing at IBM, in an interview. “But I do think there are lots of opportunities where we can use these tools to do things we would not have been able to do otherwise.”
