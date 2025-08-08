OpenAI goes open-weight? In episode 67 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Chris Hay and Bruno Aziza to debrief OpenAI’s release of gpt-oss, their new open-source models. Next, the model releases continue as Google DeepMind dropped Genie 3. Our experts analyze the various AI model performance. Then, there’s been some drama surrounding the pricing of Claude Code. We’ll discuss where Anthropic landed and what it means. Finally, Mark Zuckerberg shared a new essay on Personal Superintelligence. Our experts take us through what superintelligence looks like across the major AI players. All that and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.

00:01—Intro

01:20—Gpt-oss

12:26—Genie 3

22:12—Claude pricing

33:04—Zuckerberg on Personal Superintelligence

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.