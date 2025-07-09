AI for good, with Frank Sweeney, CIO, Arizona DCS

NEW

09 July 2025

What happens when a tech leader trades private equity and pro sports for public service? In this episode of Transformers, Frank Sweeney, CIO of the Arizona Department of Child Safety, shares how his unconventional career path led him to one of the most purpose-driven roles in government.

Frank discusses how his team is using AI not to replace humans—but to empower them. From reducing administrative burden for field workers to improving outcomes for families and children, Frank explains how ethical, human-centered AI is transforming child welfare in Arizona.

Whether you're a CIO, CTO, or tech strategist, this episode offers a powerful look at how emerging technologies can serve people—not just processes.

Chapters

  • 00:01    An unconventional path towards a purpose-driven career
  • 05:54    The “big three” responsibilities of a (public sector) CIO
  • 08:52    AI as a tool—not a solution—to support purpose-driven work
  • 12:05    Balancing innovative solutions with risk management and compliance
  • 15:25    AI can't replace our instincts: Why you still need humans in the loop
  • 18:54    Maintaining data privacy and security when in the field
  • 21:41    How technology can help caregivers reduce stress and avoid burnout
  • 24:10    Leading a purpose-driven life

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

An AI agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools. Find out more about AI agents here.
Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) simplifies processes with genAI
In the past, the department struggled to manage complex casework and keep up with constantly evolving policies. Manual processes slowed decision-making, leading to inefficiencies and delays. Learn how Arizona DCS modernizes powered by IBM & Microsoft.
