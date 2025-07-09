09 July 2025
What happens when a tech leader trades private equity and pro sports for public service? In this episode of Transformers, Frank Sweeney, CIO of the Arizona Department of Child Safety, shares how his unconventional career path led him to one of the most purpose-driven roles in government.
Frank discusses how his team is using AI not to replace humans—but to empower them. From reducing administrative burden for field workers to improving outcomes for families and children, Frank explains how ethical, human-centered AI is transforming child welfare in Arizona.
Whether you're a CIO, CTO, or tech strategist, this episode offers a powerful look at how emerging technologies can serve people—not just processes.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
