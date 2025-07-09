What happens when a tech leader trades private equity and pro sports for public service? In this episode of Transformers, Frank Sweeney, CIO of the Arizona Department of Child Safety, shares how his unconventional career path led him to one of the most purpose-driven roles in government.

Frank discusses how his team is using AI not to replace humans—but to empower them. From reducing administrative burden for field workers to improving outcomes for families and children, Frank explains how ethical, human-centered AI is transforming child welfare in Arizona.

Whether you're a CIO, CTO, or tech strategist, this episode offers a powerful look at how emerging technologies can serve people—not just processes.

Chapters

00:01 An unconventional path towards a purpose-driven career

05:54 The “big three” responsibilities of a (public sector) CIO

08:52 AI as a tool—not a solution—to support purpose-driven work

12:05 Balancing innovative solutions with risk management and compliance

15:25 AI can't replace our instincts: Why you still need humans in the loop

18:54 Maintaining data privacy and security when in the field

21:41 How technology can help caregivers reduce stress and avoid burnout

24:10 Leading a purpose-driven life

