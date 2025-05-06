In this episode of the AI in Action podcast, our host, David Levy, is joined by Steve Moss, Director of watsonx® Americas at IBM, to discuss HR, agentic AI and the real-world impact of IBM’s transformation journey.

Dive into this insightful conversation to get an insider’s look at how IBM has integrated AI agents into the HR workflow—and how you can harness their power, too. Agentic AI drives strategic shifts, boosts productivity and scales teams effectively. Learn what it takes to advance from traditional AI to agentic AI in HR and beyond.