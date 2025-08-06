06 August 2025
In this special episode of Transformers, we flip the script on host Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platform Transformation at IBM, as she becomes the guest of her own show. Interviewed by show producer Amanda Downie, Ann shares what keeps her up at night—and what gets her out of bed in the morning.
Through a candid, funny and deeply human conversation, Ann reflects on leadership, transformation, psychological safety and the power of assuming positive intent. From “speeding tickets” in innovation to rogue curls and pineapple pizza, this episode offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the mindset of a modern enterprise leader.
Chapters
00:00 – What keeps Ann up at night, and what motivates her every day?
03:18 – Prioritization, psychological safety and learning from work-place speeding tickets
08:05 – Future leaders listen up: What is the CIO role really like? And what advice would Ann give her younger self?
12:20 – Authenticity can stay; buzzwords and rogue curls need to go
17:43 – Data storytelling, cognitive bias and drawing out unexpected insights
24:12 – Honest conversations and hysterical analogies: Go-to advice for bringing calm to the chaos
28:24 – Time for rapid fire questions!
35:14 – Final reflections
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
