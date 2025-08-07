AI’s iceberg problem: What CMOs don’t see could hurt them

When it comes to AI, CMOs are feeling the heat. According to a new IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, the traditional marketing playbook—“more of everything”—is hitting a wall. And while many marketing leaders have high hopes for AI, in practice, they may be grappling with delivering the results they’re hoping for. But what if new AI tools and applications are only the tip of the iceberg? What if AI’s value lies not only in what’s visible, but also in what lies under the surface?

In the study, which surveyed 1,800 marketing and sales executives from around the world, 81% of CMOs said they view AI as a game-changer. But 84% said that challenges with rigid, fragmented operations have limited their ability to harness the technology effectively.

“Many CMOs say they don’t have a structure in place that will allow them to leverage AI in transformative ways,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM, during a recent interview with IBM Think.

There are a number of potential reasons for this disconnect, including siloed departments, rigid internal processes or fragmented datasets. Making matters even trickier, very few leaders feel they have the right people to tackle the challenge, even as the majority of CMOs say they are now also expected to fuel growth and profitability.

“Only 21% believe they have the right talent in their organization to achieve their goals in the next few years,” Adashek said.