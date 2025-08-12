Meta’s superintelligence lab turns speculation into engineering

Meta is pouring billions into a new research lab to develop an AI it says could rival or exceed human abilities across disciplines, supported by a Manhattan-scale data center and a global recruitment drive for top scientists.

Superintelligence, once discussed mainly in academic circles, is now part of corporate strategy. Meta’s investments in infrastructure, financing and research teams suggest that it is approaching this advanced form of AI as a concrete goal, similar to initiatives underway at companies including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Superintelligence refers to an AI that outperforms people in every area, from scientific creativity to emotional understanding. Kunal Sawarkar, Distinguished Engineer and Chief Data Scientist at IBM, told IBM Think in an interview that superintelligence would be “smarter than humans in every domain, not just memory or math, but reasoning, creativity, emotional intelligence and even social manipulation.” It is this level of capability that Meta and other tech giants are now racing to achieve, pouring resources into research programs aimed at turning what was once science fiction into an engineering reality.