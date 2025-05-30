Your brain on ChatGPT, human-like AI for safer AVs, and AI-generated ads

In episode 61 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Gabe Goodhart and, joining us for the first time, Ann Funai. First up, a new paper from MIT: “Your brain on ChatGPT”. Are we using AI and LLMs to augment our intelligence, or are we becoming optimally lazy? Next, our experts explore the surprising evolution of autonomous vehicles: they are driving more aggressively, and the results might actually be... safer? Finally, a conversation about AI-generated ads, AI-video generation and the risks that come with them.  All that and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts. 

  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 01:11 – Your brain on ChatGPT
  • 13:38 – Safer autonomous vehicles?
  • 24:39 – AI-generated ads

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Explore more episodes Impact of AI on jobs, Scale AI fallout and chatbot conspiracies
Can AI take your job? Episode 60 of Mixture of Experts dives into AI's impact on the job market, data security concerns at Scale AI, chatbot conspiracy risks, and shifts in the startup ecosystem.
Apple’s WWDC, Meta & Scale AI, o3-pro and fault-tolerant quantum computing
Did Apple’s WWDC 2025 live up to the expectations? In episode 59 of Mixture of Experts, we cover Apple WWDC, OpenAI releasing o3-pro, Meta purchasing Scale AI and IBM announcing that Quantum Starling will be released in 2029. Watch the episode for all that and more.
NY Tech Week, open source AI reports and Claude 4 behaviors
Is open source winning the AI race? Episode 58 of Mixture of Experts analyzes key themes from NY Tech Week, including practical AI use cases, the growing influence of open source in AI and unexpected behaviors from Claude 4 that raise questions about AI safety and model development.
What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

AI assistants are built by a foundation model (for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models or OpenAI’s models). Large language models (LLMs) are a subset of foundation models that specialize in text-related tasks.

Transformers

Go behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders with Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, in Transformers. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
AI in Action

Discover how we use AI to build experiences amid the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.

Smart Talks with IBM

Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

IBM Granite

Explore IBM® Granite®, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
