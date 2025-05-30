In episode 61 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Gabe Goodhart and, joining us for the first time, Ann Funai. First up, a new paper from MIT: “Your brain on ChatGPT”. Are we using AI and LLMs to augment our intelligence, or are we becoming optimally lazy? Next, our experts explore the surprising evolution of autonomous vehicles: they are driving more aggressively, and the results might actually be... safer? Finally, a conversation about AI-generated ads, AI-video generation and the risks that come with them. All that and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.
