As promising as the COFO model can be, it’s not without its complexities. Merging the CFO and COO roles might look efficient on paper, but in practice, it places a significant burden on a single leader. Managing investor expectations while optimizing supply chains, or balancing ROI targets with customer experience goals, isn’t just multitasking; it’s a high-stake balancing act that demands strategic vision and operational precision.



Beyond the workload, there’s a deeper governance concern. Traditionally, the CFO and COO have served as a system of checks and balances. Each brings a different lens to decision-making. When those roles are combined, that internal tension disappears. Without it, there’s a real risk of critical uncertainties that go unchallenged.



This situation leads to a fundamental question around separation of duties. In most organizations, separating financial oversight from operational execution isn’t only best practice; it’s a safeguard. It ensures that every individual has control over planning, spending and delivery.



With a COFO, those lines blur. The same person can be setting the budget, approving the expense and delivering the results. That concentration of authority can reduce accountability and increase the risk of errors and misjudgments, even with the most well-intentioned oversights.



To make the COFO model work, organizations must put strong compensating controls in place. These controls include clear delegation of responsibilities, robust reporting structures and independent oversight mechanisms. While the role can streamline leadership, it also raises the bar for how we manage risk, maintain transparency and ensure balanced decision-making at the top.

