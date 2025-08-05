Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) has emerged as a game-changing business model in which hackers combine capabilities of traditional ransomware with the accessibility of cloud-based services. This move helped them transform sophisticated digital extortion into a subscription-based economy available to nearly anyone with malicious intent.

Historically, ransomware attacks were primarily carried out by technically skilled threat actors who wrote their own malware, distributed it through phishing or through exploit kits, and negotiated with the victim directly. But in this traditional model, there were limitations, such as limited scalability, risk exposure, and the need for a wide skill set.

Then the RaaS model came into the picture. In this model, ransomware developers create robust malware tools and lease them out to their customers or affiliates who carry out the actual attacks. The developers receive 20% to 40% of the profits, while the affiliates take the remaining share.

This has made cybercrime more accessible, enabling people with limited skillsets to carry out powerful attacks using advanced tools.