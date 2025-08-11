Demystifying skills during digital transformation with help from AI

Managing change isn’t just a priority; it’s a business imperative. As previous installments of this series outlined, technology alone isn’t enough to generate value from a transformation. And while change management is an increasingly critical enterprise skill, many organizations lack strategic plans to implement it. Increasingly, putting change management and employee experience at the center of a business transformation strategy is the surest path toward delivering tangible results.

A digital transformation can increase efficiency, generate value and uncover new ways of working. But it also involves a massive shift in how business processes, models and activities unfold.

Inevitably, a transformation journey requires careful attention to skills management. This approach is particularly true in the era of AI. As the IBM Institute for Business Value has found, historically only 6% of the workforce has needed reskilling. By 2024, that number rose to a full 35% of the workforce—or over 1 billion workers across the globe.

Digital transformations are only as effective as the workers adopting new technologies. The importance of skills management during transformation truly cannot be overstated, as they’re the functional backbone of any successful technological shift.