Designing engaging employee experiences that deliver tangible results

Without enthusiastic employee support, even the most well-crafted business transformation is unlikely to succeed — which is why we recommend embedding EX deeply into every stage of transformational design, no matter the broader goal. A successful EX strategy is people-focused, deploying key technologies to ease administrative burden while retaining authenticity throughout. Implementing such a dynamic program over the course of a transformation requires organizations to flip their service delivery model from siloed, back-office processes to proactive ones.

Transforming HR models to embrace change happens at every stage of a business and digital transformation, from early design to iteration. During the design and planning phases, an enterprise should identify and assess systems that contribute to EX as they stand, including an analysis of current employee sentiment. They might also identify and prioritize initiatives that align with an organization’s long-term vision and strategic plan.

During execution, when an enterprise prepares and delivers its new systems, a business can prioritize people by activating accountability models for new workflows, as well as defining training programs in line with future strategic plans. And during deployment, workforce analytics dashboards can track value and adoption, allowing leaders to dynamically respond to how employees are using new systems. After the system is live, those same analyics help leaders iterate to ensure sustainable value.

During each of these phases, it’s imperative leaders proactively communicate with employees about the transformation taking place across the enterprise and how it will impact them individually — by hosting town halls, leadership forums or through other relevant means.

Throughout these stages, we’ve found the following tactics help employees embrace change:

1. Engaging workers’ whole selves

2. Embracing personalization in the workplace

3. Training for the future

4. Measuring dynamic interactions