Dissecting the CastleBot Malware-as-a-Service operation

IBM X-Force has been investigating a newly emerging malware framework named CastleBot. The malware is believed to be part of a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) operation and is specifically designed for flexible malware deployment. CastleBot is currently used by cyber criminals to deliver everything from infostealers to backdoors like NetSupport and WarmCookie, which have been linked to ransomware attacks.

What makes CastleBot particularly concerning is how it's being distributed: most often through trojanized software installers downloaded from fake websites, luring unsuspecting users into launching the infection themselves. This technique is part of a growing trend X-Force is observing. It is often enabled through SEO poisoning, which causes malicious pages to rank higher in search engines than legitimate software distributors. Once inside, CastleBot runs through a three-stage process: a stager/downloader, a loader and a core backdoor, which requests a set of tasks from its command and control (C2) server. Information gathered from the infected machine allows operators to easily filter victims, manage ongoing infections and deploy malware to high-value targets with precision.

CastleBot is still evolving, and our research shows it's likely just getting started. In this report, we break down how it works, how it spreads, and why it matters.