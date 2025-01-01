Golo Mühr Malware Reverse Engineer, IBM

Golo Mühr is a malware reverse engineer and threat researcher at IBM X-Force, where he works to disrupt cybercrime and cyberespionage operations. Most of his time is spent reverse engineering malware and uncovering threat actor infrastructure to create intelligence products and automations. He has reported on a wide variety of maliciousness, ranging from banking trojans and botnets to high-profile ransomware and state-sponsored attacks. Golo has spoken at several cybersecurity events and is dedicated to sharing his research to help others stay ahead of emerging threats