Let’s start with the heart of any application: the model behind it. But not every AI problem needs a model with hundreds of billions of parameters. Small, domain-tuned models often match or exceed generic large models on specific tasks, delivering comparable accuracy at a fraction of the cost and faster inference. By zeroing in on text summarization and analysis, code generation, document QA or other well-scoped problems, development teams can:

Lower inference costs per query, making it economically viable for large fleets of agents

Reduce latency to subsecond responses, critical for interactive workflows and human-in-the-loop processes

Deploy in hybrid or edge environments to avoid cloud egress fees while preserving data sovereignty and compliance

Selecting the right model isn’t about pursuing the highest parameter count—it’s about assessing cost per use, latency to value and fit for task metrics from day one.