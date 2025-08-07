The old rules of enterprise software development—such as six-to-twelve-month roadmaps, heavy upfront infrastructure and monolithic releases—can’t keep pace with our new-gen AI-powered world. It’s time to throw out the old rules, reinvent your development approach and rethink how you’re building your applications, following these six mantras:
Let’s start with the heart of any application: the model behind it. But not every AI problem needs a model with hundreds of billions of parameters. Small, domain-tuned models often match or exceed generic large models on specific tasks, delivering comparable accuracy at a fraction of the cost and faster inference. By zeroing in on text summarization and analysis, code generation, document QA or other well-scoped problems, development teams can:
Selecting the right model isn’t about pursuing the highest parameter count—it’s about assessing cost per use, latency to value and fit for task metrics from day one.
Gen AI success depends on more than just choosing a model. It requires selecting the right model for the task and surrounding it with the tools, platforms and development practices that turn AI into real business outcomes. Developers and their managers should push for investment in:
This modular, open approach condenses pilot programs into weeks rather than months, enabling teams to create new agents in minutes and unleashing gen AI’s transformative potential across the enterprise.
True responsible AI isn’t an afterthought; it’s embedded in every stage of development. Building these applications means that developers need to keep a consistent focus on:
By standardizing governance at the source, development teams can help reduce bias, protect privacy and foster trust, laying the groundwork for sustainable, scalable gen AI deployments.
Once your foundation is in place with fast, fit-for-business models, modular pipelines and responsible development practices, the next logical step in the new playbook is to operationalize AI through agents. This initiative is likely a topic of active discussion across your organization and is where theory becomes a measurable impact.
An AI agent is a semiautonomous “worker” that reviews inputs, reasons about tasks and acts—often collaborating with humans and other agents. Integrating these agents into enterprise workflows drives measurable productivity gains.
These are the lifecycle phases:
The key to putting agents to work at scale lies in how effectively you pair them with fast models built for business, making the agentic lifecycle not just possible, but productive. This approach requires careful design, orchestration and measurement practices that align technical components with business outcomes. Here’s how to make that integration count:
When a single fast and compact model costs just a small percentage of a large language model, adding extra agents becomes a marginal expense. This economy of proliferation means:
Companies that leverage this scale advantage can more quickly scale up from PoC to enterprise-wide production. This initiative unlocks gen AI’s full productivity benefits—from reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market to improving quality, decision-making and team efficiency.
Embracing these six mantras isn’t just about building better AI—it’s about reshaping how innovation happens and where intelligence lives inside the enterprise.
They shift from experimentation to transformation. Development cycles collapse from months to weeks. AI agents evolve from promising prototypes into business-critical operators. And innovation becomes predictable—not a lucky outlier, but a repeatable process embedded in every product sprint and business decision.
Enterprise AI will shape its next frontier by:
Enterprise AI is moving from centralized moon shots to decentralized utility—from one massive model to many right-sized ones, embedded across functions. The organizations that win don’t just build smarter models; they build smarter systems, teams and strategies.
By embracing these six strategic shifts, you’re not just modernizing your development stack—you’re future-proofing your business.
Discover how you can unlock the full potential of gen AI with AI agents.
Dive into this comprehensive guide breaks down key use cases, core capabilities, and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Shape generative AI by making contributions to LLMs in an open and accessible way.
Join the community for AI architects and builders to learn, share ideas and connect with others.
Explore the difference between AI agents and assistants and learn how they can be a gamechanger for enterprise productivity.
Will 2025 be the year of AI agents? On this episode of Mixture of Experts, we review AI models, agents, hardware and product releases with some of the top industry experts.
Enable developers to build, deploy and monitor AI agents with the IBM watsonx.ai studio.
Create breakthrough productivity with one of the industry's most comprehensive set of capabilities for helping businesses build, customize and manage AI agents and assistants.
Achieve over 90% cost savings with Granite's smaller and open models, designed for developer efficiency. These enterprise-ready models deliver exceptional performance against safety benchmarks and across a wide range of enterprise tasks from cybersecurity to RAG.
Automate your complex workflows and create breakthrough productivity with one of the industry's most comprehensive set of capabilities for helping businesses build, customize and manage AI agents and assistants.