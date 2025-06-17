Engaging Wimbledon fans in real time with IBM watsonx

Some guests come for the strawberries and cream and Pimm’s, the signature Wimbledon cocktail dressed with strawberries, cucumber and mint. Others come hoping to spot Kate, Princess of Wales, in the Royal Box where influential people from sport and society are invited to watch some of the world’s best tennis matches. Still others—last year, approximately 670 million across all channels—tune in from across the globe to catch the sports drama unfolding over the first two weeks of July on the springy grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC or “All England Club”) in SW19, southwest London.
Whether digitally or in person, Wimbledon has been working with IBM to engage existing fans and attract new ones for over thirty years. This year, two new AI-solutions supported by IBM’s watsonx will “allow fans to immerse and engage with matches in a way they have never done before,” according to Chris Clements, Digital Products Lead at the All England Club, in this year’s press release.
Industry newsletter
Get curated insights on the most important—and intriguing—AI news. Subscribe to our weekly Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Match Chat, a new interactive AI assistant, will answer fans’ real-time questions during live singles matches and post-match coverage. Fans can use pre-written prompts such as “What are the key factors in this match”? or they can come up with their own questions using natural language. “Some fans are interested in knowing who is more likely to win, who has served more aces during the match, or learning about the rich traditions of Wimbledon,” says Tyler Sidell, IBM’s Technical Program Director for Sports and Entertainment Partnerships at IBM.
The second solution, Live Likelihood to Win, uses AI projections to determine which player is likely to triumph based on moment-to-moment data. While an earlier version of this solution projected the winner heading into the match based on a given player’s season and recent performance leading up to The Championships, the newly expanded solution is “near real-time,” says Sidell, meaning it will update throughout a singles match after each point. Top players understand that past results don't ensure future victories. What truly matters is your current form and how you’re performing right now. When elite talent faces off, mental resilience and momentum can quickly change the course—comebacks are always possible, and match points can disappear in a flash. Live Likelihood to Win will factor in all these twists and turns, updating as the match proceeds, so “you can see how the momentum is shifting from player to player in a given match,” says Sidell.
These new fan features are part of The All England Club’s broader goals to ensure an engaging fan experience on the Wimbledon site and app, and more broadly, to grow the tennis community worldwide. From social sites to search engines, fans have a plethora of options for staying updated on matches these days.
“What draws fans to Wimbledon’s digital platforms?” asks Sidell. “It’s our interactive, engaging content—it sparks curiosity and keeps them coming back. It’s content that captivates, and in doing so, the Wimbledon App becomes a true ambassador for the brand.”
Match Chat is built with technologies on watsonx Orchestrate, including a collection of AI agents and large language models (LLMs), such as IBM Granite, that are trained on the Wimbledon editorial style and language of tennis. “We work very closely with the team to ensure the way the assistant generates a response is in the Wimbledon tone, voice and brand,” says Sidell. The solution is also monitored by the AELTC for accuracy and will be available in IBM SlamTracker for post-match analysis.
Both IBM and the All England Club are excited to see how fans use this year’s new solutions at the 138th edition of the Wimbledon Championships, which kicks off on the 30th of June.
Learn how CEOs can balance the value generative AI can create against the investment it demands and the risks it introduces.
Learn fundamental concepts and build your skills with hands-on labs, courses, guided projects, trials and more.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Support your next project with some of our most commonly used capabilities. Get started and learn more about the supported models that IBM provides.
Uncover the benefits of AI platforms that enable foundation model customization through technology, processes, and best practices, to help you easily operationalize the genAI lifecycle.
Learn why IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
IBM® Granite™ is our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Learn how to select the most suitable AI foundation model for your use case.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.
Get one-stop access to capabilities that span the AI development lifecycle. Produce powerful AI solutions with user-friendly interfaces, workflows and access to industry-standard APIs and SDKs.