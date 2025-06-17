Engaging Wimbledon fans in real time with IBM watsonx

Match Chat, a new interactive AI assistant, will answer fans’ real-time questions during live singles matches and post-match coverage. Fans can use pre-written prompts such as “What are the key factors in this match”? or they can come up with their own questions using natural language. “Some fans are interested in knowing who is more likely to win, who has served more aces during the match, or learning about the rich traditions of Wimbledon,” says Tyler Sidell, IBM’s Technical Program Director for Sports and Entertainment Partnerships at IBM.

The second solution, Live Likelihood to Win, uses AI projections to determine which player is likely to triumph based on moment-to-moment data. While an earlier version of this solution projected the winner heading into the match based on a given player’s season and recent performance leading up to The Championships, the newly expanded solution is “near real-time,” says Sidell, meaning it will update throughout a singles match after each point. Top players understand that past results don't ensure future victories. What truly matters is your current form and how you’re performing right now. When elite talent faces off, mental resilience and momentum can quickly change the course—comebacks are always possible, and match points can disappear in a flash. Live Likelihood to Win will factor in all these twists and turns, updating as the match proceeds, so “you can see how the momentum is shifting from player to player in a given match,” says Sidell.

These new fan features are part of The All England Club’s broader goals to ensure an engaging fan experience on the Wimbledon site and app, and more broadly, to grow the tennis community worldwide. From social sites to search engines, fans have a plethora of options for staying updated on matches these days.