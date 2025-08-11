The 'how': Navigating the complexities of agentic AI

One of the most significant challenges in deploying agentic AI lies in making applications enterprise-ready. This involves securely integrating AI agents within a complex IT environment and orchestrating their interactions across various systems. To achieve this, organizations must:

Leverage existing investments: Build upon existing strategic investments in data and AI platforms. Whether it's IBM watsonx, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), or Google Cloud, these platforms form the foundational layer for implementing agentic AI.

Assess use cases: Conduct thorough assessments of business processes to identify those that can benefit from agentic AI. This involves evaluating the suitability of processes for agentic ai and determining the appropriate AI capabilities needed to transform them.

Design scalable architecture: Develop an architecture that supports the seamless integration and orchestration of agents across platforms. This includes capabilities such as multi-agent orchestration, secure agent to agent collaboration, controlled access to tools and centralized agent lifecycle management.