What is industrial AI?

Industrial AI and enterprise AI both rely on organizational data and AI models, but for different operational purposes. Enterprise AI deals with business processes, while industrial AI is concerned with physical operations.

Enterprise AI systems are chiefly applied in HR, finance and customer service. Focused on digital workflows and knowledge work, enterprise AI usually operates with less time sensitivity than its industrial counterpart.

Conversely, industrial AI is found in factories, warehouses and infrastructure systems. Unlike enterprise AI, its operational environments involve physical assets and real-world environmental constraints. Industrial AI decisions can directly affect safety, uptime and production outcomes.

Industrial AI systems require real-time data processing and must meet stricter safety and regulatory governance requirements. Due to the connection with physical assets, industrial AI often requires edge deployments and must integrate with operational technology (OT) systems.