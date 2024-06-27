What is neuromorphic computing?

Since neuromorphic computing takes inspiration from the human brain, it borrows heavily from biology and neuroscience.

According to the Queensland Brain Institute, neurons “are the fundamental units of the brain and nervous system.”5 As messengers, these nerve cells relay information between different areas of the brain and to other parts of the body. When a neuron becomes active or “spikes,” it triggers the release of chemical and electrical signals that travel via a network of connection points called synapses, allowing neurons to communicate with each other.6

These neurological and biological mechanisms are modeled in neuromorphic computing systems through spiking neural networks (SNNs). A spiking neural network is a type of artificial neural network composed of spiking neurons and synapses. Spiking neurons store and process data similar to biological neurons, with each neuron having its own charge, delay and threshold values. Synapses create pathways between neurons and also have delay and weight values associated with them. These values—neuron charges, neuron and synaptic delays, neuron thresholds and synaptic weights—can all be programmed within neuromorphic computing systems.7

In neuromorphic architecture, synapses are represented as transistor-based synaptic devices, employing circuits to transmit electrical signals. Synapses typically include a learning component, altering their weight values over time according to activity within the spiking neural network.7

Unlike conventional neural networks, SNNs factor timing into their operation. A neuron’s charge value accumulates over time; and when that charge reaches the neuron’s associated threshold value, it spikes, propagating information along its synaptic web. But if the charge value doesn’t go over the threshold, it dissipates and eventually “leaks.” Additionally, SNNs are event-driven, with neuron and synaptic delay values allowing asynchronous dissemination of information.7