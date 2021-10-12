What is Java Spring Boot?

As capable and comprehensive as Spring Framework is, it still requires significant time and knowledge to configure, set up and deploy Spring applications. Spring Boot mitigates this effort with three important capabilities.

Autoconfiguration



Autoconfiguration initializes applications with pre-set dependencies so that you don't have to configure manually. Java Spring Boot comes with built-in autoconfiguration capabilities, which automatically configure both the underlying Spring Framework and third-party packages based on your settings. This approach, based on best practices, helps avoid errors.

Even though you can override these defaults after the initialization is complete, the initial setup accelerates development. Java Spring Boot's autoconfiguration feature enables you to start developing your Spring-based applications fast and reduces the possibility of human errors.

Opinionated approach



Spring Boot uses an opinionated approach to adding and configuring starter dependencies, based on the needs of your project. Using its own judgment, Spring Boot chooses which packages to install and which default values to use, rather than requiring you to make all those decisions yourself and set up everything manually.

You can define the needs of your project during the initialization process, during which you choose among multiple starter dependencies—called Spring Starters—that cover typical use cases. You run Spring Boot Initializr by filling out a simple web form, without any coding.

For example, the ‘Spring Web’ starter dependency simplifies building Spring-based web applications. It requires minimal configuration by adding all the necessary dependencies—such as the Apache Tomcat web server—to your project. ‘Spring Security’ is another popular starter dependency that automatically adds authentication and access-control features to your application.

Spring Boot includes over 50 Spring Starters and many more third-party starters are available.

Stand-alone applications



Spring Boot helps developers create applications that just run. Specifically, you can create stand-alone applications that run on their own, without relying on an external web server.

You can create stand-alone applications by embedding a web server such as Tomcat or Netty into your app during the initialization process. As a result, you can start your application on any platform by pressing the Run command. (You can opt out of this feature to build applications without an embedded web server.)