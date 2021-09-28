What is the CAP theorem?

Have you ever seen an advertisement for a landscaper, house painter, or some other tradesperson that starts with the headline, “Cheap, Fast, and Good: Pick Two”? The CAP theorem applies a similar type of logic to distributed systems.

A distributed system is a network that stores data on more than one node (physical or virtual machines) at the same time. Because all cloud applications are distributed systems, it’s essential to understand the CAP theorem when designing a cloud app so that you can choose a data management system that delivers the characteristics your application needs most.

The CAP theorem is also called Brewer’s Theorem, because it was first advanced by Professor Eric A. Brewer during a talk he gave on distributed computing in 2000. Two years later, MIT professors Seth Gilbert and Nancy Lynch published a proof of “Brewer’s Conjecture.”