NOC and a security operations center (SOC) both perform mission-critical functions, but there are major differences in the objectives of a network operations center. A security operations center and a help desk. All three offer assistance when problems arise, although help desks are often more focused on the end user. Let’s look at each and how they differ.

NOC

As noted previously, NOCs focus on network management to ensure network uptime and identify problems quickly. They typically work behind the scenes to ensure a seamless experience.

SOC

A SOC also works behind the scenes, but is focused on network and information security, performing threat analysis and monitoring for attacks on a client network. SOCs are trained to detect anomalies and mitigate cyberattacks as they arise. Where the NOC’s mission is to ensure 24-7 network connectivity, a SOC is assessing threats and building protections against attacks that might ultimately disrupt the 24-7 network.

Help desk

Help desks identify issues with the network, among other roles. However, the help desk mainly interacts with the end user, such as an office worker experiencing disruption in network connectivity, or a field technician having trouble with an equipment connection. NOCs rarely interact with the end user, but instead work directly with managed service providers and/or a company’s internal IT team.

Neither team works in isolation; NOCs can also be on call to support the help desk. For example, if a customer service rep is having trouble logging on to the network, this would be referred to the help desk first. If the issue cannot be resolved there, it would be escalated to the NOC.