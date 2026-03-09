Group of programmers at a computer
IT infrastructure

What is application virtualization?

By Stephanie Susnjara , Ian Smalley
Published 09 March 2026

Application virtualization, defined

Application virtualization is a software approach that separates applications from a device’s operating system (OS), permitting users to run them without installing anything on their device.

Application virtualization touches our computing lives daily. Streaming a movie on Netflix, accessing company software remotely or playing cloud-based video games all rely on virtualized applications.

With traditional software deployment and management, applications are installed directly on individual devices, which doesn’t scale. App virtualization solves this issue by allowing multiple users to access software installed on a central server, from anywhere, without restrictions on location or device type (desktops, laptops, tablets, mobile devices).

In enterprise settings, this application virtualization technology streamlines IT management, improves security and enables remote work. As cloud-driven applications have become central to how organizations operate, centralized application management reduces IT workload and accelerates software deployment across distributed workforces.

According to Grand View Research, the global application virtualization market was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 8.40 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.¹ Cloud computing adoption and the move to remote work are the primary drivers for this growth.

How does application virtualization work?

Understanding how application virtualization works starts with understanding virtualization, the core technology that makes it possible.

Virtualization uses software known as a hypervisor (for example, Microsoft Hyper-V) to create an abstraction layer over computer hardware. This approach allows apps and workloads to run independently on virtual machines (VMs), such as the VMs provided by VMware.

Historically, applications talk directly to the host operating system (typically Linux) on computer hardware. Application virtualization changes that relationship. A virtualization layer sits between the app and the OS, intercepting requests and providing the runtime environment the application needs, without ever touching the underlying system directly.

Getting an application ready for virtual delivery involves a process called sequencing. IT teams package applications and their files, settings, dependencies and registry entries into single portable images. Those images are then delivered from a central server to any authorized device. And because each application runs in its own isolated virtual environment (or sandbox), they stay contained, unable to interfere with other applications or the underlying operating system.

While application virtualization might sound similar to containerization, the two are different technologies. Containers package the entire runtime environment, including OS libraries, while application virtualization keeps the app separate from the OS.

Virtualized applications can run entirely on a remote server with users accessing only the interface from their device. They can also be run locally on a client device with locally stored (or cached) resources, depending on the deployment approach.

Virtual application delivery methods

Application virtualization can be delivered in several ways:

  • Server-based application virtualization
  • Application streaming
  • Local application virtualization
  • Full and partial virtualization
  • Graphics processing unit (GPU) virtualization

Server-based application virtualization

Unlike server virtualization, which creates multiple virtual machines on a single physical server, this approach runs the application entirely on a server in a data center. It then sends only the user interface to the client device. Users interact with the app as if it were installed locally, while all processing happens on the server.

This method is the most common enterprise approach, giving IT admin teams centralized authority over software deployment and updates. It also supports thin client and remote-user desktop environments, which reduces overall hardware costs. In healthcare, for example, clinical staff can access patient record software from any device on the network without installing anything locally.

Application streaming

With application streaming, the app lives on a server that sends small software components to the end user’s device on demand through application virtualization software. It fetches only what is needed, when it is needed.

Local application virtualization

Here, the entire application runs on the endpoint device, but inside a runtime environment rather than directly on native hardware.

This works well for situations where users need offline access or operate in areas with unreliable network connections. For example, a remote worker accessing a company app from a location with spotty internet might rely on this method.

Full and partial virtualization

Not all application virtualization works the same way. Full virtualization encompasses the entire application environment, providing the highest degree of isolation and compatibility. Organizations in highly regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare, often use this strategy to meet strict security and compliance requirements.

Partial virtualization isolates only specific components, sharing some resources with the host system. This lighter approach works well when complete isolation is not required and resource efficiency is the priority, such as in large-scale enterprise environments managing hundreds of applications among distributed teams.

Graphics processing unit (GPU) virtualization

Artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics-intensive workloads have made GPU virtualization an important aspect of application delivery and AI infrastructure.

Rather than equipping every device with dedicated graphics hardware, organizations can share virtualized GPU resources across multiple users and applications from a central server. This approach makes it practical to run compute-intensive workloads, including AI inferencing and data visualization, on edge devices that would otherwise lack the hardware to support them.

For organizations running AI workloads at scale, keeping processing centralized also supports AI storage by reducing how much data flows across devices.

Benefits of application virtualization

Application virtualization helps organizations realize business value through the following benefits:

  • Centralized management: Rather than installing, updating and patching software across hundreds or thousands of individual devices, IT teams manage applications once, from a single location. This setup simplifies administration and reduces the burden on IT staff, while ensuring that every user is always running the latest version.
  • Reduced costs: Centralized management optimizes cost savings, allowing organizations to allocate less on hardware and software licensing. Thin clients, remote desktop services and other low-cost devices can replace expensive workstations and IT teams can accomplish more with smaller staffs.
  • Flexibility and scalability: As organizations grow or workload demands change, virtual applications can be provisioned or deprovisioned quickly without involving physical infrastructure. In addition to provisioning, scaling across geographies or adding remote teams can be carried out without any additional hardware or IT intervention.
  • Enhanced security: Having applications run in isolated environments and data stay on the server rather than on individual devices reduces the attack surface. Because each app runs in its own isolated sandbox, malware can’t spread from one application to another or reach the underlying operating system. For instance, if a device is lost or stolen, sensitive data is not compromised. IT teams can instantly take back permissions associated with remote access, without having to locate the physical device.
  • Sovereignty: Application virtualization supports data sovereignty and sovereign cloud initiatives by keeping application processing centralized and within defined geographic or regulatory boundaries. For organizations operating across multiple regions or in highly regulated industries, this approach means that sensitive workloads stay compliant with local data residency laws while supporting accessibility.
  • Portability: Virtualized apps can run on practically any device and operating system, giving users the freedom to work from wherever they are. This approach supports remote work and hybrid work models.
  • Compatibility: Application virtualization allows organizations to run applications across different operating systems and hardware, reducing the compatibility issues that arise when applications conflict with each other or the host OS. This functionality includes running on-premises legacy software alongside modern IT infrastructure, such as edge environments, without modifying each platform.

Application virtualization versus desktop virtualization

Application virtualization and desktop virtualization are related types of virtualization, but they work differently.

  • Desktop virtualization hosts the entire desktop environment, including the OS, apps and data, on a central server, delivering a full virtual desktop to the user’s computer regardless of device.
  • Application virtualization is a more specific approach. In this case, only the app is virtualized, leaving the OS on the user’s desktop or other device untouched, which makes it lighter and faster to roll out.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is the most common type of desktop virtualization approach, giving each user a dedicated virtual machine with its own operating system. Application virtualization bypasses that layer entirely, reducing infrastructure resource demands.

It’s worth noting that these two technologies are not mutually exclusive. Many organizations use application virtualization as part of a larger desktop virtualization strategy. For instance, a retail company might use desktop virtualization to give call center agents a full virtual desktop. It can then use application virtualization to deliver a single billing app to field staff on their own devices.

Application virtualization use cases

Application virtualization supports a range of business- and technology-specific use cases, including the following examples:

  • Remote work and bring your own device (BYOD)
  • Application modernization
  • DevOps and testing
  • Software as a service (SaaS) delivery
Remote work and BYOD

Hybrid and remote work has changed how employees interact with business applications. Application virtualization makes it possible for users to access applications from personal laptops, tablets or mobile devices through bring your own device (BYOD) initiatives, from any location. This approach does not require IT to manage every individual device.

Application virtualization makes it possible for users to access applications from personal laptops, tablets or mobile devices through bring your own device (BYOD) initiatives, from any location. It does this method without requiring IT to manage every individual device.
Application modernization

Many organizations depend on existing legacy applications in addition to cloud-native ones. Rather than costly rewrites, application virtualization preserves older software by running it in an isolated environment beside newer applications. This approach supports application modernization initiatives.
DevOps and testing

DevOps and other teams can launch virtualized application environments that span different operating systems and configurations without needing underlying hardware. This approach speeds up testing cycles and reduces environment-related issues throughout the development lifecycle and helps teams deliver apps faster for better user experiences.
Software as a service (SaaS) delivery

Most SaaS applications rely on virtualization to host and deliver software over the internet to any device. Today’s organizations use application virtualization alongside SaaS tools to extend access to applications that are not yet cloud‑native. This approach makes it easier to move toward cloud delivery models supported by providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Cloud®, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Application virtualization solutions

Organizations adopt application virtualization through a range of software platforms and tools. They typically choose a solution based on existing infrastructure, security requirements and the scalability demands of their deployment.

Common solutions include Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, which provides centralized app delivery across devices and Microsoft App-V, a Windows-based packaging and delivery tool. Broader platforms, such as IBM Fusion and VMware, support application virtualization as part of wider hybrid cloud and application modernization strategies.

Footnotes

1 Application Virtualization Market (2024–2030), Grand View Research, 2024