What is application virtualization?

Understanding how application virtualization works starts with understanding virtualization, the core technology that makes it possible.

Virtualization uses software known as a hypervisor (for example, Microsoft Hyper-V) to create an abstraction layer over computer hardware. This approach allows apps and workloads to run independently on virtual machines (VMs), such as the VMs provided by VMware.

Historically, applications talk directly to the host operating system (typically Linux) on computer hardware. Application virtualization changes that relationship. A virtualization layer sits between the app and the OS, intercepting requests and providing the runtime environment the application needs, without ever touching the underlying system directly.

Getting an application ready for virtual delivery involves a process called sequencing. IT teams package applications and their files, settings, dependencies and registry entries into single portable images. Those images are then delivered from a central server to any authorized device. And because each application runs in its own isolated virtual environment (or sandbox), they stay contained, unable to interfere with other applications or the underlying operating system.

While application virtualization might sound similar to containerization, the two are different technologies. Containers package the entire runtime environment, including OS libraries, while application virtualization keeps the app separate from the OS.

Virtualized applications can run entirely on a remote server with users accessing only the interface from their device. They can also be run locally on a client device with locally stored (or cached) resources, depending on the deployment approach.