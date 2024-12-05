What is an attention mechanism?

As their name suggests, attention mechanisms are inspired by the ability of humans (and other animals) to selectively pay more attention to salient details and ignore details that are less important in the moment. Having access to all information but focusing on only the most relevant information helps to ensure that no meaningful details are lost while enabling efficient use of limited memory and time.

Mathematically speaking, an attention mechanism computes attention weights that reflect the relative importance of each part of an input sequence to the task at hand. It then applies those attention weights to increase (or decrease) the influence of each part of the input, in accordance with its respective importance. An attention model—that is, an artificial intelligence model that employs an attention mechanism—is trained to assign accurate attention weights through supervised learning or self-supervised learning on a large dataset of examples.

Attention mechanisms were originally introduced by Bahdanau et al in 2014 as a technique to address the shortcomings of what were then state-of-the-art recurrent neural network (RNN) models used for machine translation. Subsequent research integrated attention mechanisms into the convolutional neural networks (CNNs) used for tasks such as image captioning and visual question answering.

In 2017, the seminal paper “Attention is All You Need” introduced the transformer model, which eschews recurrence and convolutions altogether in favor of only attention layers and standard feedforward layers. The transformer architecture has since become the backbone of the cutting-edge models powering the ongoing era of generative AI.

While attention mechanisms are primarily associated with LLMs used for natural language processing (NLP) tasks, such as summarization, question answering, text generation and sentiment analysis, attention-based models are also used widely in other domains. Leading diffusion models used for image generation often incorporate an attention mechanism. In the field of computer vision, vision transformers (ViTs) have achieved superior results on tasks including object detection,1 image segmentation2 and visual question answering.3