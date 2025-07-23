このスクリプトを実行し、ローカルSQLiteデータベースを作成するには、データベースの Connection オブジェクトを設定する必要があります。「:memory:」パス名を渡すことで、一時的なメモリー内データベースに接続できます。

connection = sqlite3.connect(":memory:")

次に、データベース・カーソルを作成し、SQLスクリプトを実行するために、 executescript メソッドを使用します。この Cursor オブジェクトにより、そのようなスクリプトを実行できます。

connection.executescript(sql_script)

アウトプット：

<sqlite3.Cursor at 0x30c511240>

最後に、次のコマンドを実行して、作業ディレクトリー内のデータベース・ファイルに接続する SQLAlechemy Engineインスタンスを作成します。ファイルにはデータベース・ファイル拡張子が付いたJupyter Notebookと同じ名前が必要です。接続がSQLiteローカル・データベースに行われるように、URLは空欄のままにします。 creator パラメーターに Connection オブジェクトを指定します。このパラメーターは、データベースへの接続を作成します。

engine = create_engine( "sqlite://", creator=lambda: connection )

このチュートリアルでは、ローカルに保存されていない別のデータベースを使用したい場合は、空のパスを「sqlite:///Chinook.db」に置き換えるだけで、サンプルのデジタル・メディア・ストア・データベースにアクセスできます。

ステップ6. ツールを設定する

このチュートリアルでは、LangChainの事前構築済み SQLDatabaseToolkit を使用します。このツールキットには、 SQLAlchemy Engineをパラメーターとして受け取る SQLDatabase オブジェクトと、任意で選択するLLMが必要です。ツールキットをインスタンス化すると、そのツールを取得できます。ツールを出力して詳細を確認しましょう。

db = SQLDatabase(engine) toolkit = SQLDatabaseToolkit(db=db, llm=llm) tools = toolkit.get_tools() tools

アウトプット：

[QuerySQLDatabaseTool(description="Input to this tool is a detailed and correct SQL query, output is a result from the database. If the query is not correct, an error message will be returned. If an error is returned, rewrite the query, check the query, and try again. If you encounter an issue with Unknown column 'xxxx' in 'field list', use sql_db_schema to query the correct table fields.", db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>), InfoSQLDatabaseTool(description='Input to this tool is a comma-separated list of tables, output is the schema and sample rows for those tables. Be sure that the tables actually exist by calling sql_db_list_tables first! Example Input: table1, table2, table3', db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>), ListSQLDatabaseTool(db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>), QuerySQLCheckerTool(description='Use this tool to double check if your query is correct before executing it. Always use this tool before executing a query with sql_db_query!', db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>, llm=ChatWatsonx(model_id='mistralai/mistral-medium-2505', apikey=SecretStr('**********'), params={}, watsonx_model=<ibm_watsonx_ai.foundation_models.inference.model_inference.ModelInference object at 0x309c34690>, watsonx_client=<ibm_watsonx_ai.client.APIClient object at 0x30c3e3250>), llm_chain=LLMChain(verbose=False, prompt=PromptTemplate(input_variables=['dialect', 'query'], input_types={}, partial_variables={}, template='

{query}

Double check the {dialect} query above for common mistakes, including:

- Using NOT IN with NULL values

- Using UNION when UNION ALL should have been used

- Using BETWEEN for exclusive ranges

- Data type mismatch in predicates

- Properly quoting identifiers

- Using the correct number of arguments for functions

- Casting to the correct data type

- Using the proper columns for joins



If there are any of the above mistakes, rewrite the query. If there are no mistakes, just reproduce the original query.



Output the final SQL query only.



SQL Query: '), llm=ChatWatsonx(model_id='mistralai/mistral-medium-2505', apikey=SecretStr('**********'), params={}, watsonx_model=<ibm_watsonx_ai.foundation_models.inference.model_inference.ModelInference object at 0x309c34690>, watsonx_client=<ibm_watsonx_ai.client.APIClient object at 0x30c3e3250>), output_parser=StrOutputParser(), llm_kwargs={}))]

ツールキットの一部として4つのツールが利用できることがわかります。各ツールは、ツールの説明にあるように、独自の目的を果たします。これらのツールは、データベースを一覧表示し、クエリーを実行し、テーブル・スキーマを返し、実行前にSQLクエリーを検証するように構築されています。

エージェントにPythonコードを生成および実行する機能を提供するために、LangChainの PythonREPLTool クラスを利用できます。このコードは、Python REPL（Read-Eval-Print Loop）ツールを設定し、その機能を定義し、後で使用するためにツールのリストに追加します。

python_repl = PythonREPLTool() tools.append(python_repl)

SQLツールとデータベースに合わせて調整されたシステム・プロンプトがエージェントに提供されるように、LangChain Hubによって提供されるプロンプトを取得します。プロンプトの詳細を確認するために、 system_message を出力してみましょう。

chatprompttemplate = hub.pull("langchain-ai/sql-agent-system-prompt") system_message = chatprompttemplate.format(dialect="SQLite", top_k=5) print(system_message)

アウトプット：

System: You are an agent designed to interact with SQL databases. Given an input question, create a syntactically correct SQLite query to run, then look at the results of the query and return the answer. Unless the user specifies a specific number of examples they wish to obtain, always limit your query to at most 5 results. You can order the results by a relevant column to return the most interesting examples in the database. Never query for all the columns from a specific table, only ask for the relevant columns given the question. You have access to tools for interacting with the database. Only use the below tools. Only use the information returned by the below tools to construct your final answer. You MUST double check your query before executing it. If you get an error while executing a query, rewrite the query and try again. DO NOT make any DML statements (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, DROP etc.) to the database. To start you should ALWAYS look at the tables in the database to see what you can query. Do NOT skip this step. Then you should query the schema of the most relevant tables.

ステップ7. エージェントの状態を定義する