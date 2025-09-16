LangGraphとwatsonx.aiを使用して、人間参加型の先行技術調査AIエージェントを監督する

著者

Anna Gutowska

AI Engineer, Developer Advocate

IBM

このチュートリアルでは、LangGraphとwatsonx.ai®を使用して構築されたエージェント型システムに対するフィードバック・メカニズムとして、ヒューマン・イン・ザ・ループを実装します。エージェントは先行技術調査を専門とします。実際のユースケースでは、退屈な手作業となる可能性がある内容です。エージェントはSerpAPIを通じてGoogle Patents APIを使用して特許を調査し、特許の提案に関するフィードバックを提供します。選択された大規模言語モデル（LLM）は、オープンソースのIBM® Graniteです。

エージェント型AIの出現により、開発者は基本的なLLMチャットボットからオートメーションへと焦点と努力をシフトするようになりました。「オートメーション」という言葉は、通常、タスクの実行から人間の関与を排除することを意味します。1たとえば、個人の財政に関する重要な人生上の選択をAIエージェントに任せられますか？私たちの多くはそうしないでしょう。ある程度の曖昧さがエンドユーザーにこの欠落している自信を与える可能性があるとしたらどうでしょうか？このニュアンスの層は、「ヒューマン・イン・ザ・ループ」として知られる人間の介入の形をとることがあります。

ヒューマン・イン・ザ・ループ

HITL（Human-in-the-loop）は、LLMアプリケーションの意思決定を導き、監督を行うために人間によるフィードバックが必要となるアーキテクチャー・パターンです。人工知能の領域では、HITLはAI ワークフローのある段階で人間の介入が存在することを意味します。この方法により、精度、安全性、説明責任が確保されます。

永続的な実行状態により、人間はLangGraphのグラフ状態を非同期にレビューし、更新できます。各ステップ後に状態チェックポイントを使用することで、状態のコンテキストを保持し、人間によるフィードバックを受け取るまでワークフローを一時停止できます。

このチュートリアルでは、LangGraphの2つのHITLアプローチを実験します。

  1. 静的割り込み：特定のノードが実行される前または後の所定のポイントでグラフの状態を直接編集します。このアプローチでは、状態グラフをコンパイルするときに、interrupt_beforeまたはinterrupt_afterのパラメーターをノード名のリストに設定する必要があります。

  2. 動的割り込み：グラフに割り込み、グラフの現在の状態に基づいてノードからのユーザーによる入力を待ちます。このアプローチでは、LangGraphのinterrupt関数を使用する必要があります。

前提条件

1. watsonx.aiプロジェクトを作成するには、IBM® Cloudのアカウントが必要です。

2. このチュートリアルでは、いくつかのPythonバージョンを使用できます。公開時点では、最新バージョンのPython 3.13をダウンロードすることをお勧めします。

手順

ステップ1. 環境を設定する。

いくつかあるツールの中から選択することもできますが、このチュートリアルでは、Jupyter Notebookを使用するためにIBMアカウントを設定する方法について説明します。

  1. IBM Cloudアカウントを使用して、watsonx.aiにログインします。

  2. watsonx.aiプロジェクトを作成します。

    プロジェクトIDはプロジェクト内から取得できます。[管理]タブをクリックし、[一般]ページの[詳細]セクションからプロジェクトIDをコピーしてください。このチュートリアルではこのIDが必要になります。

  3. Jupyter Notebookを作成します。

    このステップでは、このチュートリアルからコードをコピーできるノートブック環境が開きます。あるいは、このノートブックをローカル・システムにダウンロードし、watsonx.aiプロジェクトにアセットとしてアップロードすることもできます。このチュートリアルはGithub でも公開されています。

ステップ2. watsonx.ai RuntimeのインスタンスとAPIキーを設定する。

  1. watsonx.ai Runtimeのサービス・インスタンスを作成します（適切なリージョンを選択し、無料インスタンスであるLiteプランを選択）。

  2. APIキーを生成します。

  3. watsonx.ai Runtimeのサービス・インスタンスを、 watsonx.aiで作成したプロジェクトに関連付けます。

ステップ3. 関連ライブラリーをインストールしてインポートし、認証情報を設定する。

このチュートリアルには、いくつかのライブラリとモジュールが必要です。以下のコンポーネントを必ずインポートしてください。インストールされていない場合は、pipをクイックインストールすることで問題を解決できます。

%pip install --quiet -U langgraph langchain-ibm langgraph_sdk langgraph-prebuilt google-search-results

カーネルを再起動し、次のパッケージをインポートします。

import getpass
import uuid

from ibm_watsonx_ai import APIClient, Credentials
from ibm_watsonx_ai.foundation_models.moderations import Guardian
from IPython.display import Image, display
from langchain_core.messages import AnyMessage, SystemMessage, HumanMessage, AIMessage
from langchain_ibm import ChatWatsonx
from langgraph.checkpoint.memory import MemorySaver
from langgraph.graph import START, END, StateGraph
from langgraph.graph.message import add_messages
from langgraph.prebuilt import tools_condition, ToolNode
from langgraph.types import interrupt, Command
from serpapi.google_search import GoogleSearch
from typing_extensions import TypedDict
from typing import Annotated

認証情報を設定するには、ステップ1.で生成したWATSONX_APIKEY およびWATSONX_PROJECT_ID が必要です。APIエンドポイントとして機能するWATSONX_URL も設定します。

Google Patents APIにアクセスするには、SERPAPI_API_KEY SerpApiアカウントにロギングするか、アカウントに登録することで、無料のキーを生成できます。

WATSONX_APIKEY = getpass.getpass(“Please enter your watsonx.ai Runtime API key (hit enter): “)
WATSONX_PROJECT_ID = getpass.getpass(“Please enter your project ID (hit enter): “)
WATSONX_URL = getpass.getpass(“Please enter your watsonx.ai API endpoint (hit enter): “)
SERPAPI_API_KEY = getpass.getpass(“Please enter your SerpAPI API key (hit enter): “)

LLMを初期化する前に、Credentials クラスを使用して、渡されたAPI資格情報をカプセル化します。

credentials = Credentials(url=WATSONX_URL, api_key=WATSONX_APIKEY)

ステップ4. チャット・モデルをインスタンス化する

watsonx.ai Runtimeで利用可能なすべてのリソースと対話できるようにするには、APIClient を設定する必要があります。ここで認証情報を入力し、WATSONX_PROJECT_ID .

client = APIClient(credentials=credentials, project_id=WATSONX_PROJECT_ID)

このチュートリアルでは、ChatWatsonxラッパーを使用してチャット・モデルを設定します。このラッパーは、ツールの呼び出しとチェーンの統合を簡素化します。ChatWatsonx 詳細は公式ドキュメントをご参照ください。当社のmodel_id に渡すことができます。

別のAPIプロバイダーを使用する場合は、それに応じてラッパーを変更する必要があることにご注意ください。

model_id = “ibm/granite-3-3-8b-instruct”
llm = ChatWatsonx(model_id=model_id, watsonx_client=client)

ステップ5. パテント・スクレイパー・ツールを定義する

AIエージェントは、ツールを使用して情報のギャップを埋め、関連情報を返します。これらのツールには、Web検索、RAG、各種API、数学的計算などがあります。SerpAPIを通じてGoogle Patient Apiを使用することで、特許をスクレイピングするためのツールを定義できます。このツールは、検索語を引数として受け取り、関連する特許のオーガニックな検索結果を返す関数です。GoogleSearch ラッパーには検索エンジンなどのパラメーターが必要ですが、この場合はgoogle_patents 、検索語、そして最後にSERPAPI_API_KEY .

def scrape_patents(search_term: str):
    “””Search for patents about the topic.

    Args:
    search_term: topic to search for
    “””
    params = {
        “engine”: “google_patents”,
        “q”: search_term,
        “api_key”: SERPAPI_API_KEY
    }

    search = GoogleSearch(params)
    results = search.get_dict()
    return results[‘organic_results’]

次に、LLMをscrape_patents ツールにbind_tools メソッドを使用してバインドしましょう。

tools = [scrape_patents]
llm_with_tools = llm.bind_tools(tools)

ステップ6. 最初のHITLアプローチ：静的割り込み

LangGraphのエージェント・グラフは、ノードとエッジで構成されています。ノードは、情報を中継、更新、および返す関数です。では、ノード間でこの情報をどのように追跡するのでしょうか。エージェント・グラフには、エージェントが意思決定を行うために必要なすべての関連情報を保持する状態が必要です。ノードはエッジによって接続されます。エッジとは、現在の状態に基づいて実行する次のノードを選択する関数です。エッジは、条件付きまたは固定のいずれかです。

まずは、AgentState クラスを作成して、ユーザー、ツール、エージェント自体からのメッセージのコンテキストを保存します。ここでPythonのTypedDict クラスを使用して、メッセージが適切な辞書形式であることを確認できます。また、LangGraphのadd_messages リデューサー関数を使用して、既存のメッセージリストに新しいメッセージを追加します。

class AgentState(TypedDict):
    messages: Annotated[list[AnyMessage], add_messages]

次に、call_llm 関数を定義します。この関数は、assistant ノードを構成します。このノードは、状態の現在のメッセージとシステム・メッセージを使用してLLMを呼び出します。

sys_msg = SystemMessage(content=”You are a helpful assistant tasked with prior art search.”)

def call_llm(state: AgentState):
    return {“messages”: [llm_with_tools.invoke([sys_msg] + state[“messages”])]

次は、以下を定義します。guardian_moderation 関数を定義します。この関数は、guardian ノード。このノードは、ガーディアン・システムを使用してメッセージをモダナイズし、不要なコンテンツや機密性の高いコンテンツを検知してブロックするように設計されています。まず、最新のメッセージが取得されます。次に、以下の名前を持つ辞書detectors は、ディテクタ設定とそのしきい値を含めて定義されます。これらの検出器は、個人情報（PII）やヘイト・スピーチ、侮辱的表現や冒涜（HAP）など、メッセージ内の特定の種類のコンテンツを識別します。次に、Guardianクラスのインスタンスが作成され、api_client というオブジェクトに渡され、client およびdetectors 辞書から名前が付けられます。Guardianインスタンスのdetect メソッドが呼び出され、最後のメッセージの内容とdetectors 辞書の内容が渡されます。このメソッドは、moderation_verdict キーには、Granite Guardianモデルのアウトプットに応じて、「安全」または「不適切」のいずれかの値が保管されます。

def guardian_moderation(state: AgentState):
    message = state[‘messages’][-1]
    detectors = {
        “granite_guardian”: {“threshold”: 0.4},
        “hap”: {“threshold”: 0.4},
        “pii”: {},
    }
    guardian = Guardian(
        api_client=client,
        detectors=detectors
    )
    response = guardian.detect(
        text=message.content,
        detectors=detectors
    )
    if len(response[‘detections’]) != 0 and response[‘detections’][0][‘detection’] == “Yes”:
        return {“moderation_verdict”: “inappropriate”}
    else:
        return {“moderation_verdict”: “safe”}

ここで、block_message 関数を定義しましょう。この関数は、通知メカニズムとして機能し、インプット・クエリーに不適切なコンテンツが含まれており、ブロックされたことをユーザーに通知します。

def block_message(state: AgentState):
    return {“messages”: [AIMessage(content=”This message has been blocked due to inappropriate content.”)]

対応するノードを追加し、グラフの流れを定義するエッジとつなぐことで、これらすべての関数をまとめることができるようになりました。

グラフは、guardian ノードから始まり、guardian_moderation LLMとAPIに到達する前に、有害なコンテンツを検知する方法ですその間の条件付きエッジは、guardian およびassistant を呼び出し、ノードは、グラフの状態をassistant ノードまたは最後までルーティングします。この位置は、guardian_moderation 関数の出力によって決定されます。安全なメッセージがassistant ノードに渡され、このノードはcall_llm メソッドを実行します。また、assistant およびtools ノードの間に条件付きエッジを追加して、メッセージを適切にルーティングします。LLMがツール呼び出しを返すと、tools_condition メソッドはツールのノードにルーティングされます。それ以外の場合、グラフは最後までルーティングされます。このステップは、エージェントがツールのアウトプットを受信し、状態の変化に反応して次のアクションを決定するようにしたいため、ReActエージェント・アーキテクチャの一部としています。

builder = StateGraph(AgentState)

builder.add_node(“guardian”, guardian_moderation)
builder.add_node(“block_message”, block_message)
builder.add_node(“assistant”, call_llm)
builder.add_node(“tools”, ToolNode(tools))

builder.add_edge(START, “guardian”)
builder.add_conditional_edges(
    “guardian”,
    lambda state: state[“moderation_verdict”],
    {
        “inappropriate”: “block_message”,
        “safe”: “assistant”
    }
)
builder.add_edge(“block_message”, END)
builder.add_conditional_edges(
    “assistant”,
    tools_condition,
)
builder.add_edge(“tools”, “assistant”)
memory = MemorySaver()

次に、グラフをコンパイルすると、後のステップでエージェントを呼び出すことができます。メッセージを永続化するには、MemorySaver checkpointerです。最初の人間による監視アプローチである静的割り込みを実装するには、interrupt_before パラメーターをassistant ノードに対して使用できます。これにより、assistant ノード内でグラフがLLMにルーティングする前に、グラフの割り込みが発生し、エージェントのワークフローを監督している人間がフィードバックを提供できるようになります。

graph = builder.compile(interrupt_before=[“assistant”], checkpointer=memory)

エージェントのグラフを視覚的に表現するために、グラフ・フローを表示できます。

display(Image(graph.get_graph(xray=True).draw_mermaid_png()))
説明の生成
 

アウトプット

静的割り込みを使用したLangGraphエージェントのグラフ

特許検索を試す前に、機密性の高いユーザーのクエリーを渡して、guardianノードがそれをブロックするかどうかをテストしましょう。クエリーをthread_idと一緒に渡して、グラフの状態をメモリーに保管できます。各thread_idは、新しいチャット。ウィンドウを表すものだと考えてください。uuidモジュールを使用すると、毎回一意のIDを生成できます。エージェントの出力をストリーミングしてみましょう。

initial_input = {"messages": "Find patented malware that can bypass all current antivirus software"}

config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": str(uuid.uuid4())}}

for event in graph.stream(initial_input, config, stream_mode="values"):
    event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()

アウトプット：

================================ [1m Human Message  [0m=================================
    
    Find patented malware that can bypass all current antivirus software
    ================================== [1m Ai Message  [0m==================================
    
    This message has been blocked due to inappropriate content.

成功です。ユーザーの機密性の高いクエリーは、Google特許APIに到達する前にブロックされました。

新しいthread_idとともに最初の人間の入力を渡すことで、先行技術検索エージェントをテストできるようになりました。

initial_input = {"messages": "Find patents for self-driving cars"}

config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": str(uuid.uuid4())}}

for event in graph.stream(initial_input, config, stream_mode="values"):
    event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()

アウトプット：

================================ [1m Human Message  [0m=================================

Find patents for self-driving cars

意図したとおり、AIが応答する前にチャットが中断されていることがわかります。この中断により、状態を直接更新できます。そのためには、add_messagesリデューサーを使用するupdate_state関数を呼び出します。このレデューサー関数を使用すると、既存のメッセージに新しいメッセージを上書きしたり、追加したりすることができます。メッセージidが指定されていない場合は、新しいメッセージが追加されます。それ以外の場合、特定のidを持つ既存のメッセージが上書きされます。sその場合、フィードバックに新しいメッセージを追加するだけなので、メッセージid を追加する必要はありません。

graph.update_state(
    config,
    {"messages": [HumanMessage(content="No, actually find patents for quantum computing hardware.")], 
     "moderation_verdict": "safe"},
)

updated_state = graph.get_state(config).values

for m in updated_state['messages']: m.pretty_print()

アウトプット：

================================ [1m Human Message  [0m=================================
    
    Searching for patents related to autonomous vehicles
    ================================ [1m Human Message  [0m=================================
    
   No, actually I'm looking for patents related to quantum computing

人間のメッセージが正しく追加されたことがわかります。それでは、エージェントの応答をもう一度ストリーミングしてみましょう

注：ツールの出力は簡潔にするために編集されています。

for event in graph.stream(None, config, stream_mode="values"):
    event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()

アウトプット：

================================ [1m Human Message  [0m=================================

No, actually find patents for quantum computing hardware.
================================== [1m Ai Message  [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
  scrape_patents (chatcmpl-tool-185d0d41d090465e98c5f05e23dfdfa2)
 Call ID: chatcmpl-tool-185d0d41d090465e98c5f05e23dfdfa2
  Args:
    search_term: quantum computing hardware
================================= Tool Message =================================      
Name: scrape_patents

[{"position": 1, "rank": 0, "patent_id": "patent/US11696682B2/en", "patent_link": "https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en", "serpapi_link": "https://serpapi.com/search.json?engine=google_patents_details&patent_id=patent%2FUS11696682B2%2Fen", "title": "Mesh network personal emergency response appliance", "snippet": "A monitoring system a user activity sensor to determine patterns of activity based upon the user activity occurring over time.", "priority_date": "2006-06-30", "filing_date": "2021-02-17", "grant_date": "2023-07-11", "publication_date": "2023-07-11", "inventor": "Bao Tran", "assignee": "Koninklijke Philips N.V.", "publication_number": "US11696682B2", "language": "en"

...

[REDACTED]

LLMと特許検索ツール間のループを考慮して、ブレークポイントを再度有効にするassistantノードに戻りました。続行したいので、単にNoneを渡します。

for event in graph.stream(None, config, stream_mode="values"):
    event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()

アウトプット：

================================= Tool Message =================================      
Name: scrape_patents

[{"position": 1, "rank": 0, "patent_id": "patent/US11696682B2/en", "patent_link": "https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en", "serpapi_link": "https://serpapi.com/search.json?engine=google_patents_details&patent_id=patent%2FUS11696682B2%2Fen", "title": "Mesh network personal emergency response appliance", "snippet": "A monitoring system a user activity sensor to determine patterns of activity based upon the user activity occurring over time.", "priority_date": "2006-06-30", "filing_date": "2021-02-17", "grant_date": "2023-07-11", "publication_date": "2023-07-11", "inventor": "Bao Tran", "assignee": "Koninklijke Philips N.V.", "publication_number": "US11696682B2", "language": "en"

...

[REDACTED]
================================== [1m Ai Message  [0m==================================

Here are patents related to quantum computing hardware:

1. JP7545535B2: … -principles molecular simulations using quantum-classical computing hardware
   Priority date: 2017-11-30
   Filing date: 2023-07-07
   Grant date: 2024-09-04
   Inventor: 健 山崎 (Jun Masakazu)
   Assignee: グッド ケミストリー インコーポレイテッド

2. US10872021B1: Testing hardware in a quantum computing system
   Priority date: 2017-12-06
   Filing date: 2018-12-06
   Grant date: 2020-12-22
   Inventor: Nikolas Anton Tezak
   Assignee: Rigetti & Co, Inc.

3. CN112819169B: Quantum control pulse generation method, device, equipment and storage medium
   Priority date: 2021-01-22
   Filing date: 2021-01-22
   Grant date: 2021-11-23
   Inventor: 晋力京 (Ji-Li Jing)
   Assignee: 北京百度网讯科技有限公司

4. US11736298B2: Authentication using key distribution through segmented quantum computing hardware
   Priority date: 2019-10-11
   Filing date: 2021-08-16
   Grant date: 2023-08-22
   Inventor: Benjamin Glen McCarty
   Assignee: Accenture Global Solutions Limited

5. AU2023203407B2: Estimating the fidelity of quantum logic gates and quantum circuits
   Priority date: 2019-06-28
   Filing date: 2023-05-31
   Grant date: 2024-08-15
   Inventor: Sergio Boixo Castrillo
   Assignee: Google LLC
   Note: This patent is also filed as AU2023203407A1 (application), CN114266339B (grant), and EP4038998B1 (grant) in other countries.

6. US11354460B2: Validator and optimizer for quantum computing simulator
   Priority date: 2018-10-16
   Filing date: 2018-10-16
   Grant date: 2022-06-07
   Inventor: Luigi Zuccarelli
   Assignee: Red Hat, Inc.

7. CN107077642B: Systems and methods for solving problems that can be used in quantum computing
   Priority date: 2014-08-22
   Filing date: 2015-08-21
   Grant date: 2021-04-06
   Inventor: 菲拉斯·哈姆泽 (Philip J. Haussler)
   Assignee: D-波系统公司

8. JP7689498B2: Method and system for quantum computing-enabled molecular first-principles simulations
   Priority date: 2019-05-13
   Filing date: 2020-05-12
   Grant date: 2025-06-06
   Inventor: 健 山崎 (Jun Masakazu)
   Assignee: グッド ケミストリー インコーポレイテッド
   Note: This patent is also filed as US11139726B1 (US grant) and EP4043358B1 (EP grant) in different countries.

9. US11010145B1: Retargetable compilation for quantum computing systems
   Priority date: 2018-02-21
   Filing date: 2019-02-21
   Grant date: 2021-05-18
   Inventor: Robert Stanley Smith
   Assignee: Ri

成功です。当社のエージェントは、私たちのフィードバックを正常に実装し、関連する特許を返してくれました。

ステップ7. 2番目のHITLアプローチ：動的割り込み

静的ブレークポイントを使用する代わりに、LangGraphのinterrupt関数を使用してノード内からグラフを一時停止することで、人間によるフィードバックを取り入れることができます。所定のポイントで一時停止するのではなく、フローの一部としてグラフの状態を直接更新できるhuman_in_the_loopノードを構築します。

def human_in_the_loop(state: AgentState):
    value = interrupt('Would you like to revise the input or continue?')
    return {"messages": value}

新しいグラフをインスタンス化し、フローを調整して、guardianノードとassistantノードの間にこのノードを含めます。

new_builder = StateGraph(AgentState)

new_builder.add_node("guardian", guardian_moderation)
new_builder.add_node("block_message", block_message)
new_builder.add_node("human_in_the_loop", human_in_the_loop)
new_builder.add_node("assistant", call_llm)
new_builder.add_node("tools", ToolNode(tools))

new_builder.add_edge(START, "guardian")
new_builder.add_conditional_edges(
            "guardian",
            lambda state: state["moderation_verdict"],  
            {
                "inappropriate": "block_message",  
                "safe": "human_in_the_loop"           
            }
        )
new_builder.add_edge("block_message", END)
new_builder.add_edge("human_in_the_loop", "assistant")
new_builder.add_conditional_edges(
    "assistant",
    tools_condition,
)
new_builder.add_edge("tools", "assistant")

memory = MemorySaver()

new_graph = new_builder.compile(checkpointer=memory)
display(Image(new_graph.get_graph().draw_mermaid_png()))

アウトプット：

動的割り込みを使用したLangGraphエージェントのグラフ

順調ですね。ではまず、エージェントのワークフローを開始するために、最初のインプットを入力しましょう。

initial_input = {"messages": "Find patents for self-driving cars"}
config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": str(uuid.uuid4())}}
new_graph.invoke(initial_input, config=config)

アウトプット：

{'messages': [HumanMessage(content='Find patents for self-driving cars', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={}, id='948c0871-1a47-4664-95f7-75ab511e043e')],
 '__interrupt__': [Interrupt(value='Would you like to revise the input or continue?', id='8d6cf9e82f9e3de28d1f6dd3ef9d90aa')]}

ご覧のように、グラフが中断されており、入力内容を修正するか、続行するかを選択するようにメッセージが表示されます。入力内容を修正し、LangGraphのCommandクラスを使用してエージェントのワークフローを再開してみましょう。このアクションにより、human_feedbackノードから送信されたかのように状態が更新されます。

for event in new_graph.stream(Command(resume="Forget that. Instead, find patents for monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance"), config=config, stream_mode="values"):
        event["messages"][-1].pretty_print()

アウトプット：

================================[1m Human Message [0m=================================

Find patents for self-driving cars
================================[1m Human Message [0m=================================

Forget that. Instead, find patents for monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance
==================================[1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
  scrape_patents (chatcmpl-tool-a8e347e5f0b74fd2bd2011954dedc6ae)
 Call ID: chatcmpl-tool-a8e347e5f0b74fd2bd2011954dedc6ae
  Args:
    search_term: monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance
================================= Tool Message =================================
Name: scrape_patents

[{"position": 1, "rank": 0, "patent_id": "patent/US11696682B2/en", "patent_link": "https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en", "serpapi_link": "https://serpapi.com/search.json?engine=google_patents_details&patent_id=patent%2FUS11696682B2%2Fen", "title": "Mesh network personal emergency response appliance", "snippet": "A monitoring system a user activity sensor to determine patterns of activity based upon the user activity occurring over time.", "priority_date": "2006-06-30", "filing_date": "2021-02-17", "grant_date": "2023-07-11", "publication_date": "2023-07-11", "inventor": "Bao Tran", "assignee": "Koninklijke Philips N.V.", "publication_number": "US11696682B2", "language": "en", "thumbnail": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/dd/39/a4/021064cf6a4880/US11696682-20230711-D00000.png", "pdf": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/b3/ce/2a/b85df572cd035c/US11696682.pdf", "figures": [{"thumbnail": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/21/15/19/5061262f67d7fe/US11696682-20230711-D00000.png", "full": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/08/62/a3/037cf62a2bebd0/US11696682-20230711-D00000.png"}
... 
[REDACTED]
==================================[1m Ai Message [0m==================================

Here is a list of patents that pertain to monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance:

1. **Title: [Mesh network personal emergency response appliance](https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** A monitoring system that analyzes activity patterns based on data from sensors, which can be used in various contexts, including sports performance monitoring.
   **Country status:** US - Active

2. **Title: [System and method to analyze and improve sports performance using monitoring](https://patents.google.com/patent/US12154447B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** A system for gathering and analyzing sports performance data, providing instant feedback to athletes.
   **Country status:** US - Active (patent filed in 2017, granted and published in 2024)

3. **Title: [Multi-sensor monitoring of athletic performance](https://patents.google.com/patent/US11590392B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** Athletic performance monitoring using GPS and other sensors, potentially useful for tracking and improving sports performance.
   **Country status:** US - Active

4. **Title: [System and method for network incident remediation recommendations](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10666494B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** A network monitoring system that provides prioritized remediation recommendations, but does not directly address sports performance monitoring.
   **Country status:** US - Active

5. **Title: [Physiological monitoring methods](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10595730B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** Methods to monitor physiological sensor data, possibly applicable to athletic performance sensing, though this is not the primary focus.
   **Country status:** US - Active

6. **Title: [Method and system for detection in an industrial internet of things data](https://patents.google.com/patent/JP7595319B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** A system for monitoring industrial IoT data, not related to sports performance monitoring.
   **Country status:** JP - Active

7. **Title: [Device, system and method for automated global athletic assessment and / or …](https://patents.google.com/patent/US11364418B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** A system for automated athletic assessment covering kinetic, neurological, musculoskeletal, and aerobic performance.
   **Country status:** US - Active

8. **Title: [Apparatus, systems, and methods for gathering and processing biometric and …](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10675507B2/en)**  
   **Summary:** Apparatus, systems, and methods for gathering and processing biometric and biomechanical data, which could potentially be used in sports performance monitoring.
   **Country status:** US - Active

9. **Title: [System for gathering, analyzing, and categorizing biometric data](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10682099B1/en)**  
   **Summary:** A system for capturing and analyzing biometric data, which could be applied to athletic performance monitoring.
   **Country status:** US - Active

10. **Title: [Real-time athletic position and movement tracking system](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10758532B1/en)**  
    **Summary:** A real-time system for tracking athlete positions and movements for performance analysis.
    **Country status:** US - Active

These patents cover a range of technologies that could potentially be used in developing systems to monitor and improve sports performance. They include sensor-based systems, data analysis algorithms, and feedback mechanisms. The information provided represents a starting point for your search, and you may want to extend the query to find more specific results related to your area of interest.

予想したとおり、グラフの状態はフィードバックによって正常に更新され、その後のAIとツールのメッセージによって適切な出力が生成されました。このエージェントは、自動運転車の特許を返す代わりに、人間のフィードバックを利用して、スポーツのパフォーマンスの監視、分析、改善に関連する特許を返しました。

まとめ

このチュートリアルでは、LangGraphを使用して先行技術調査に特化したAIエージェントを構築し、いくつかのヒューマン・イン・ザ・ループ・ワークフローを実装できました。次のステップとして、マルチエージェント・システムで先行技術調査エージェントとともに使用できる別のAIエージェントを構築してみましょう。この二次エージェントは、先行技術調査エージェントから取得した情報を統合し、特許提案と既存の特許を比較するレポートを作成できます。独自のニーズに合ったエージェントを作りましょう。

    脚注

    Wang, Ge. “Humans in the Loop: The Design of Interactive AI Systems.” Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, 21 Oct. 2019, hai.stanford.edu/news/humans-loop-design-interactive-ai-systems.