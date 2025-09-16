順調ですね。ではまず、エージェントのワークフローを開始するために、最初のインプットを入力しましょう。

アウトプット：

ご覧のように、グラフが中断されており、入力内容を修正するか、続行するかを選択するようにメッセージが表示されます。入力内容を修正し、LangGraphの Command クラスを使用してエージェントのワークフローを再開してみましょう。このアクションにより、 human_feedback ノードから送信されたかのように状態が更新されます。

アウトプット：