In enterprise, the critical role of AI requires a well-defined and robust methodology and platform, and a business may even fail if its methodology and platform are not up to par. For example, if fraud detection makes bad decisions, a business will be negatively affected. In the long pipeline for AI, response time, quality, fairness, explainability, and other elements must be managed as part of the whole lifecycle. It is impossible to manage them individually.



Therefore, what we call “AI Model Lifecycle Management” manages the complicated AI pipeline and helps ensure the necessary results in enterprise. We will detail AI Model Lifecycle Management in a series of blog entries. In addition, we will show how the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data can help AI Model Lifecycle Management.

We expect these blog entries to be of interest to the following people: