Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming ubiquitous in many areas, from the edge to the enterprise. So, how do you use AI? Do you just feed data to a predictor? The answer is “no.”
In fact, during the infusion of AI, we need to collect data, train the data, build a model, deploy the model, and run the predictor. The pipeline to using AI is longer than one might expect, given that there are several elements (seen in Figure 1 as described in the Google article “MLOps: Continuous delivery and automation pipelines in machine learning (link resides outside ibm.com)" ):
In enterprise, the critical role of AI requires a well-defined and robust methodology and platform, and a business may even fail if its methodology and platform are not up to par. For example, if fraud detection makes bad decisions, a business will be negatively affected. In the long pipeline for AI, response time, quality, fairness, explainability, and other elements must be managed as part of the whole lifecycle. It is impossible to manage them individually.
Therefore, what we call “AI Model Lifecycle Management” manages the complicated AI pipeline and helps ensure the necessary results in enterprise. We will detail AI Model Lifecycle Management in a series of blog entries. In addition, we will show how the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data can help AI Model Lifecycle Management.
We expect these blog entries to be of interest to the following people:
Let us think about what is necessary for AI Model Lifecycle Management. The first requirement is a set of components for the whole pipeline. The document “The AI Ladder – Demystifying AI Challenges (link resides outside ibm.com)” explains how to introduce AI into enterprise and clearly outlines four steps in the pipeline:
Another requirement is data governance of the whole pipeline. Quality is essential in enterprise, and explainability and fairness are growing increasingly essential. During the whole pipelining, data governance for AI Model Lifecycle Management should monitor and give feedback regarding quality, fairness, and explainability.
As we have seen, AI Model Lifecycle Management is not easy. It is impossible to do it manually. Therefore, the necessary tools should have the following features to effectively support AI Model Lifecycle Management in a cloud:
One example of these tools is the IBM Cloud Pak for Data. IBM Cloud Pak for Data is a multicloud data and AI platform with end-to-end tools for enterprise-grade AI Model Lifecycle Management, ModelOps. It helps organizations improve their overall throughput of data science activities and achieve faster time to value from their AI initiatives. The Cloud Pak for Data includes the following key capabilities:
Govern generative AI models built from anywhere and deployed on cloud or on-premises.