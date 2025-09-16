HITL(Human-in-the-loop)은 LLM 애플리케이션의 의사 결정을 안내하고 감독하기 위해 인간의 피드백이 요구되는 아키텍처적 패턴입니다. 인공지능 분야에서 HITL은 AI 워크플로의 특정 단계에 인간의 개입이 포함됨을 나타냅니다. 이 방법은 정확성, 안전성, 그리고 책임성을 보장합니다.
인간은 영구 실행 상태로 인해 LangGraph에서 그래프 상태를 비동기식으로 검토하고 업데이트할 수 있습니다. 각 단계 후에 상태 체크포인트를 사용하여 상태 컨텍스트를 유지할 수 있으며, 사람의 피드백을 받을 때까지 워크플로를 일시 중지할 수 있습니다.
이 튜토리얼에서는 LangGraph의 두 가지 HITL 접근 방식을 실험해 봅니다.
정적 인터럽트: 특정 노드가 실행되기 전 또는 후에 사전에 지정된 위치에서 그래프 상태를 직접 편집합니다. 이 방식을 사용하려면 상태 그래프를 컴파일할 때 interrupt_before 또는 interrupt_after 매개변수를 노드 이름 목록으로 설정해야 합니다.
동적 인터럽트: 그래프를 중단하고 그래프의 현재 상태에 따라 노드 내에서 사용자 입력을 기다리는 것입니다. 이 방식에서는 LangGraph의 interrupt 함수를 사용해야 합니다.
1. watsonx.ai 프로젝트를 생성하려면 IBM® Cloud 계정이 필요합니다.
2. 이 튜토리얼에서는 여러 Python 버전을 사용할 수 있습니다. 게시 시점에는 최신 버전인 Python 3.13을 다운로드하는 것이 좋습니다.
여러 툴 중에서 선택할 수 있지만, 이 튜토리얼에서는 Jupyter Notebook을 사용하기 위해 IBM 계정을 설정하는 방법을 안내합니다.
IBM Cloud 계정을 사용하여 watsonx.ai에 로그인합니다.
watsonx.ai 프로젝트를 생성합니다.
프로젝트 내에서 프로젝트 ID를 가져올 수 있습니다. 관리 탭을 클릭합니다. 그런 다음 일반 페이지의 세부 정보 섹션에서 프로젝트 ID를 복사합니다. 본 튜토리얼에는 이 ID가 필요합니다.
Jupyter Notebook을 생성합니다.
이 단계에서는 본 튜토리얼의 코드를 복사할 수 있는 Jupyter Notebook 환경이 열립니다. 또한 이 노트북을 로컬 시스템에 다운로드하여 watsonx.ai 프로젝트에 자산으로 업로드할 수도 있습니다. 이 튜토리얼은 GitHub에서도 제공됩니다.
watsonx.ai Runtime 서비스 인스턴스를 생성합니다. (적절한 지역을 선택하고 무료 인스턴스인 Lite 요금제 선택)
API 키를 생성합니다.
watsonx.ai Runtime 서비스 인스턴스를 watsonx.ai에서 생성한 프로젝트에 연결합니다.
이 튜토리얼에는 몇 가지 라이브러리와 모듈이 필요합니다. 다음 항목을 가져와야 합니다. 설치되지 않은 경우, 빠른 PIP 설치로 이 문제를 해결할 수 있습니다.
커널을 재시작한 후, 다음 패키지를 임포트합니다.
자격 증명을 설정하려면 1단계에서 생성한 WATSONX_APIKEY
Google Patents API에 접근하려면 SERPAPI_API_KEY도 필요합니다.
LLM을 초기화하기 전에 Credentials
watsonx.ai Runtime에서 제공되는 모든 리소스와 상호 작용하려면 APIClient를 설정해야 합니다.
이 튜토리얼에서는 ChatWatsonx 래퍼를 사용하여 채팅 모델을 설정합니다. 이 래퍼는 도구 호출과 체이닝의 통합을 단순화합니다. 자세한 내용은 ChatWatsonx
참고로 다른 API 제공자를 사용하는 경우에는 해당 래퍼를 적절하게 변경해야 합니다.
AI 에이전트는 정보의 공백을 메우고 관련 정보를 반환하기 위해 도구를 사용합니다. 이러한 도구에는 웹 검색, RAG, 다양한 API, 수학적 계산 등이 포함될 수 있습니다. SerpAPI를 통해 Google Patents API를 사용하여 특허를 스크레이핑하는 도구를 정의할 수 있습니다. 이 도구는 검색어를 인수로 받아 관련 특허의 자연 검색 결과를 반환하는 함수입니다. GoogleSearch
다음으로, LLM을 다음에 결합해 봅시다
LangGraph 에이전트 그래프는 노드와 엣지로 구성됩니다. 노드는 정보를 전달, 업데이트 및 반환하는 함수입니다. 노드 사이에서 이러한 정보를 어떻게 추적할 수 있을까요? 에이전트 그래프에는 상태(state)가 필요한데, 이 상태는 에이전트가 의사 결정을 내리는 데 필요한 모든 관련 정보를 저장합니다. 노드들은 엣지로 연결되어 있으며, 엣지는 현재 상태에 따라 다음에 실행할 노드를 선택하는 함수입니다. 엣지는 조건부일 수도 있고, 고정형일 수도 있습니다.
먼저
다음으로
다음으로 guardian 노드를 구성하는 guardian_moderation
이제 다음을 정의해 봅시다
이제 해당 노드를 추가하고 그래프의 흐름을 정의하는 엣지로 연결하여 이러한 모든 기능을 하나로 결합할 수 있습니다.
그래프는
다음으로 그래프를 컴파일할 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이후 단계에서 에이전트를 호출할 수 있습니다. 메시지를 지속적으로 저장하기 위해
에이전트의 그래프를 시각적으로 표현하기 위해 그래프 흐름을 표시할 수 있습니다.
아웃풋:
특허 검색을 시도하기 전에,
guardian
thread_id
thread_id
uuid
initial_input = {"messages": "Find patented malware that can bypass all current antivirus software"}
config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": str(uuid.uuid4())}}
for event in graph.stream(initial_input, config, stream_mode="values"):
event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()
아웃풋:
================================[1m Human Message [0m==================================
Patented malware detection capable of bypassing all current antivirus software ================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
This message has been blocked due to inappropriate content.
훌륭합니다! 민감한 사용자 쿼리가 Google 특허 API에 도달하기 전에 차단되었습니다.
이제 초기 사용자 입력과 새로운
thread_id
initial_input = {"messages": "Find patents for self-driving cars"}
config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": str(uuid.uuid4())}}
for event in graph.stream(initial_input, config, stream_mode="values"):
event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()
아웃풋:
================================ [1m Human Message [0m=================================
Find patents for self-driving cars
의도한 대로 AI 응답 전에 채팅이 중단되는 것을 확인할 수 있습니다. 이 중단을 통해 상태를 직접 업데이트할 수 있습니다.
add_messages
update_state
id
id
id
graph.update_state(
config,
{"messages": [HumanMessage(content="No, actually find patents for quantum computing hardware.")],
"moderation_verdict": "safe"},
)
updated_state = graph.get_state(config).values
for m in updated_state['messages']:
m.pretty_print()
아웃풋:
================================[1m Human Message [0m=================================
Find patents for self-driving cars
================================ [1m Human Message [0m=================================
No, actually find patents for quantum computing hardware
사용자의 메시지가 올바르게 추가되었음을 확인할 수 있습니다. 이제 에이전트 응답을 다시 한 번 스트리밍해 보겠습니다.
참고: 간결성을 위해 툴 출력이 일부 편집되었습니다.
for event in graph.stream(None, config, stream_mode="values"):
event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()
아웃풋:
================================ [1m Human Message [0m=================================
No, actually find patents for quantum computing hardware.
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
scrape_patents (chatcmpl-tool-185d0d41d090465e98c5f05e23dfdfa2)
Call ID: chatcmpl-tool-185d0d41d090465e98c5f05e23dfdfa2
Args:
search_term: quantum computing hardware
================================= Tool Message =================================
Name: scrape_patents
[{"position": 1, "rank": 0, "patent_id": "patent/US11696682B2/en", "patent_link": "https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en", "serpapi_link": "https://serpapi.com/search.json?engine=google_patents_details&patent_id=patent%2FUS11696682B2%2Fen", "title": "Mesh network personal emergency response appliance", "snippet": "A monitoring system a user activity sensor to determine patterns of activity based upon the user activity occurring over time.", "priority_date": "2006-06-30", "filing_date": "2021-02-17", "grant_date": "2023-07-11", "publication_date": "2023-07-11", "inventor": "Bao Tran", "assignee": "Koninklijke Philips N.V.", "publication_number": "US11696682B2", "language": "en"
...
[REDACTED]
LLM과 특허 검색 툴 사이의 루프에 따라, 다시 한 번 중단점을 트리거하는
assistant
None
for event in graph.stream(None, config, stream_mode="values"):
event['messages'][-1].pretty_print()
아웃풋:
================================= Tool Message =================================
Name: scrape_patents
[{"position": 1, "rank": 0, "patent_id": "patent/US11696682B2/en", "patent_link": "https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en", "serpapi_link": "https://serpapi.com/search.json?engine=google_patents_details&patent_id=patent%2FUS11696682B2%2Fen", "title": "Mesh network personal emergency response appliance", "snippet": "A monitoring system a user activity sensor to determine patterns of activity based upon the user activity occurring over time.", "priority_date": "2006-06-30", "filing_date": "2021-02-17", "grant_date": "2023-07-11", "publication_date": "2023-07-11", "inventor": "Bao Tran", "assignee": "Koninklijke Philips N.V.", "publication_number": "US11696682B2", "language": "en"
...
[REDACTED]
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Here are patents related to quantum computing hardware:
1. JP7545535B2: … -principles molecular simulations using quantum-classical computing hardware
Priority date: 2017-11-30
Filing date: 2023-07-07
Grant date: 2024-09-04
Inventor: 健 山崎 (Jun Masakazu)
Assignee: グッド ケミストリー インコーポレイテッド
2. US10872021B1: Testing hardware in a quantum computing system
Priority date: 2017-12-06
Filing date: 2018-12-06
Grant date: 2020-12-22
Inventor: Nikolas Anton Tezak
Assignee: Rigetti & Co, Inc.
3. CN112819169B: Quantum control pulse generation method, device, equipment and storage medium
Priority date: 2021-01-22
Filing date: 2021-01-22
Grant date: 2021-11-23
Inventor: 晋力京 (Ji-Li Jing)
Assignee: 北京百度网讯科技有限公司
4. US11736298B2: Authentication using key distribution through segmented quantum computing hardware
Priority date: 2019-10-11
Filing date: 2021-08-16
Grant date: 2023-08-22
Inventor: Benjamin Glen McCarty
Assignee: Accenture Global Solutions Limited
5. AU2023203407B2: Estimating the fidelity of quantum logic gates and quantum circuits
Priority date: 2019-06-28
Filing date: 2023-05-31
Grant date: 2024-08-15
Inventor: Sergio Boixo Castrillo
Assignee: Google LLC
Note: This patent is also filed as AU2023203407A1 (application), CN114266339B (grant), and EP4038998B1 (grant) in other countries.
6. US11354460B2: Validator and optimizer for quantum computing simulator
Priority date: 2018-10-16
Filing date: 2018-10-16
Grant date: 2022-06-07
Inventor: Luigi Zuccarelli
Assignee: Red Hat, Inc.
7. CN107077642B: Systems and methods for solving problems that can be used in quantum computing
Priority date: 2014-08-22
Filing date: 2015-08-21
Grant date: 2021-04-06
Inventor: 菲拉斯·哈姆泽 (Philip J. Haussler)
Assignee: D-波系统公司
8. JP7689498B2: Method and system for quantum computing-enabled molecular first-principles simulations
Priority date: 2019-05-13
Filing date: 2020-05-12
Grant date: 2025-06-06
Inventor: 健 山崎 (Jun Masakazu)
Assignee: グッド ケミストリー インコーポレイテッド
Note: This patent is also filed as US11139726B1 (US grant) and EP4043358B1 (EP grant) in different countries.
9. US11010145B1: Retargetable compilation for quantum computing systems
Priority date: 2018-02-21
Filing date: 2019-02-21
Grant date: 2021-05-18
Inventor: Robert Stanley Smith
Assignee: Ri
좋습니다! 에이전트가 우리의 피드백을 성공적으로 반영하여 관련 특허를 반환했습니다.
정적 중단점을 사용하는 대신, LangGraph의
interrupt
human_in_the_loop
def human_in_the_loop(state: AgentState):
value = interrupt('Would you like to revise the input or continue?')
return {"messages": value}
새 그래프를 인스턴스화하고
guardian
assistant
new_builder = StateGraph(AgentState)
new_builder.add_node("guardian", guardian_moderation)
new_builder.add_node("block_message", block_message)
new_builder.add_node("human_in_the_loop", human_in_the_loop)
new_builder.add_node("assistant", call_llm)
new_builder.add_node("tools", ToolNode(tools))
new_builder.add_edge(START, "guardian")
new_builder.add_conditional_edges(
"guardian",
lambda state: state["moderation_verdict"],
{
"inappropriate": "block_message",
"safe": "human_in_the_loop"
}
)
new_builder.add_edge("block_message", END)
new_builder.add_edge("human_in_the_loop", "assistant")
new_builder.add_conditional_edges(
"assistant",
tools_condition,
)
new_builder.add_edge("tools", "assistant")
memory = MemorySaver()
new_graph = new_builder.compile(checkpointer=memory)
display(Image(new_graph.get_graph().draw_mermaid_png()))
아웃풋:
훌륭합니다! 에이전트 워크플로를 시작하기 위해 초기 입력을 전달해 보겠습니다.
initial_input = {"messages": "Find patents for self-driving cars"}
config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": str(uuid.uuid4())}}
new_graph.invoke(initial_input, config=config)
아웃풋:
{'messages': [HumanMessage(content='Find patents for self-driving cars', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={}, id='948c0871-1a47-4664-95f7-75ab511e043e')],
'__interrupt__': [Interrupt(value='Would you like to revise the input or continue?', id='8d6cf9e82f9e3de28d1f6dd3ef9d90aa')]}
보시다시피 그래프가 중단되며 입력을 수정하거나 계속 진행할지 선택하라는 메시지가 표시됩니다. LangGraph의
Command
human_feedback
for event in new_graph.stream(Command(resume="Forget that. Instead, find patents for monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance"), config=config, stream_mode="values"):
event["messages"][-1].pretty_print()
아웃풋:
================================[1m Human Message [0m=================================
Find patents for self-driving cars
================================[1m Human Message [0m=================================
Forget that. Instead, find patents for monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance
==================================[1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
scrape_patents (chatcmpl-tool-a8e347e5f0b74fd2bd2011954dedc6ae)
Call ID: chatcmpl-tool-a8e347e5f0b74fd2bd2011954dedc6ae
Args:
search_term: monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance
================================= Tool Message =================================
Name: scrape_patents
[{"position": 1, "rank": 0, "patent_id": "patent/US11696682B2/en", "patent_link": "https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en", "serpapi_link": "https://serpapi.com/search.json?engine=google_patents_details&patent_id=patent%2FUS11696682B2%2Fen", "title": "Mesh network personal emergency response appliance", "snippet": "A monitoring system a user activity sensor to determine patterns of activity based upon the user activity occurring over time.", "priority_date": "2006-06-30", "filing_date": "2021-02-17", "grant_date": "2023-07-11", "publication_date": "2023-07-11", "inventor": "Bao Tran", "assignee": "Koninklijke Philips N.V.", "publication_number": "US11696682B2", "language": "en", "thumbnail": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/dd/39/a4/021064cf6a4880/US11696682-20230711-D00000.png", "pdf": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/b3/ce/2a/b85df572cd035c/US11696682.pdf", "figures": [{"thumbnail": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/21/15/19/5061262f67d7fe/US11696682-20230711-D00000.png", "full": "https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/08/62/a3/037cf62a2bebd0/US11696682-20230711-D00000.png"}
...
[REDACTED]
==================================[1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Here is a list of patents that pertain to monitoring, analyzing, and improving sports performance:
1. **Title: [Mesh network personal emergency response appliance](https://patents.google.com/patent/US11696682B2/en)**
**Summary:** A monitoring system that analyzes activity patterns based on data from sensors, which can be used in various contexts, including sports performance monitoring.
**Country status:** US - Active
2. **Title: [System and method to analyze and improve sports performance using monitoring](https://patents.google.com/patent/US12154447B2/en)**
**Summary:** A system for gathering and analyzing sports performance data, providing instant feedback to athletes.
**Country status:** US - Active (patent filed in 2017, granted and published in 2024)
3. **Title: [Multi-sensor monitoring of athletic performance](https://patents.google.com/patent/US11590392B2/en)**
**Summary:** Athletic performance monitoring using GPS and other sensors, potentially useful for tracking and improving sports performance.
**Country status:** US - Active
4. **Title: [System and method for network incident remediation recommendations](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10666494B2/en)**
**Summary:** A network monitoring system that provides prioritized remediation recommendations, but does not directly address sports performance monitoring.
**Country status:** US - Active
5. **Title: [Physiological monitoring methods](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10595730B2/en)**
**Summary:** Methods to monitor physiological sensor data, possibly applicable to athletic performance sensing, though this is not the primary focus.
**Country status:** US - Active
6. **Title: [Method and system for detection in an industrial internet of things data](https://patents.google.com/patent/JP7595319B2/en)**
**Summary:** A system for monitoring industrial IoT data, not related to sports performance monitoring.
**Country status:** JP - Active
7. **Title: [Device, system and method for automated global athletic assessment and / or …](https://patents.google.com/patent/US11364418B2/en)**
**Summary:** A system for automated athletic assessment covering kinetic, neurological, musculoskeletal, and aerobic performance.
**Country status:** US - Active
8. **Title: [Apparatus, systems, and methods for gathering and processing biometric and …](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10675507B2/en)**
**Summary:** Apparatus, systems, and methods for gathering and processing biometric and biomechanical data, which could potentially be used in sports performance monitoring.
**Country status:** US - Active
9. **Title: [System for gathering, analyzing, and categorizing biometric data](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10682099B1/en)**
**Summary:** A system for capturing and analyzing biometric data, which could be applied to athletic performance monitoring.
**Country status:** US - Active
10. **Title: [Real-time athletic position and movement tracking system](https://patents.google.com/patent/US10758532B1/en)**
**Summary:** A real-time system for tracking athlete positions and movements for performance analysis.
**Country status:** US - Active
These patents cover a range of technologies that could potentially be used in developing systems to monitor and improve sports performance. 여기에는 센서 기반 시스템, 데이터 분석 알고리즘, 그리고 피드백 메커니즘이 포함됩니다. 제공된 정보는 검색을 시작하기 위한 출발점을 나타내며, 관심 분야와 더 밀접한 결과를 찾기 위해 쿼리를 확장할 수 있습니다.
예상대로 그래프 상태가 피드백을 반영하여 성공적으로 업데이트되었고, 이후 AI 및 도구 메시지가 적절한 출력을 제공했습니다. 에이전트는 자율주행차 특허를 반환하는 대신 사용자 피드백을 활용하여 스포츠 퍼포먼스의 모니터링, 분석 및 개선과 관련된 특허를 제공했습니다.
여러분은 이 튜토리얼을 따라 LangGraph로 선행 기술 검색에 특화된 AI 에이전트를 성공적으로 구축했으며 여러 휴먼 인 더 루프 워크플로를 구현해 보았습니다. 다음 단계로 선행 기술의 검색 에이전트와 함께 멀티 에이전트 시스템에서 사용할 수 있는 또 다른 AI 에이전트도 구축해 보세요. 예를 들어 보조 에이전트는 선행 기술 검색 에이전트가 검색한 정보를 종합해 사용자의 특허 제안서를 기존 특허 제안서와 비교하는 보고서를 작성하는 데 활용될 수도 있습니다. 여러분의 방식으로 구축해 보세요!
