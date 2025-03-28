watsonx.ai 및 CrewAI를 사용하여 고객 통화 분석을 위한 다중 에이전트 협업

This result is an example of the final output after running the crew:

**Detailed Analysis Report of the Customer Service Interaction Transcript** **Transcript Analysis Report** The customer, Cynthia, called to report a damaged product, a jar of peanut butter that was open and spilled everywhere. She requested a replacement, but the agent, Gerald, responded defensively and blamed her for not noticing the damage before purchasing. The conversation escalated, with Cynthia becoming frustrated and threatening to post a negative review and contact the supervisor. **Key Insights and Themes** * The customer was dissatisfied with the product and the agent's response. * The agent was unhelpful, unprofessional, and failed to take responsibility for the company's mistake. * The conversation was confrontational, with both parties becoming increasingly agitated. * The customer felt disrespected and unvalued, while the agent seemed dismissive and uncaring. **Sentiment Analysis** * Customer Sentiment: Frustrated, Angry, Disappointed * Agent Sentiment: Defensive, Dismissive, Uncaring **Keyword Extraction** * Damaged Product * Unhelpful Agent * Confrontational Conversation * Customer Dissatisfaction * Unprofessional Response **Escalation Risks** * Negative Review: The customer threatened to post a negative review if the issue was not resolved promptly. * Supervisor Involvement: The customer may contact the supervisor to report the incident and request further action. **Recommendations for Quality Assurance Specialist** * Review the call recording to assess the agent's performance and provide feedback on areas for improvement, using customer service metrics. * Investigate the root cause of the damaged product and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. * Provide training on customer service skills, including active listening, empathy, and conflict resolution, using customer service standards. * Monitor the customer's feedback and respond promptly to any concerns or complaints to maintain a positive customer experience. * Recognize the standards for various customer service metrics to measure key performance indicators that are related to the areas mentioned above. **Summary of Quality Evaluation Report** The customer, Cynthia, called to report a damaged product, a jar of peanut butter that was open and spilled everywhere. She requested a replacement, but the agent, Gerald, responded defensively and blamed her for not noticing the damage before purchasing. Evaluation metrics showed a low Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT), high Customer Effort Score (CES), and negative Net Promoter Score (NPS). **Recommendations for Call Center Managers** * Review the call recording, investigate the root cause of the damaged product, and provide training on customer service skills. Recognize the standards for various customer service metrics to measure key performance indicators. * Monitor the customer's feedback and respond promptly to any concerns or complaints to maintain a positive customer experience. * Implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, such as improving product packaging and handling procedures. * Provide feedback and coaching to agents on their performance, highlighting areas for improvement and recognizing good performance.