Secrets detection with AI: A guide for developers

Secrets detection is the process of finding and flagging sensitive data known as “secrets” across codebases or other locations within software development environments. This automated layer of defense helps ensure that no sensitive information is hardcoded or introduced into source code in an easily readable or unencrypted form.

Detecting secrets serves as part of a “shift left” approach that moves security earlier in the development process. Secrets can sprawl beyond code, increasing the risk of exposure to security incidents. Automated protection through secrets detection can help secure developer workflows at scale.