AI code documentation: Benefits and top tips

Modernizing legacy code can be a challenge and thus requires a meticulous plan. The first step entails understanding the codebase by reviewing any available documentation. However, legacy systems usually lack sufficient documentation, so the task falls on the hands of developers to have enough of a grasp of the system.

AI coding assistants can aid the modernization process. They have been trained on different programming languages—even older ones—equipping them with the ability to parse a codebase, map out dependencies and generate clear code documentation. Developers can then use the AI-generated documentation for debugging legacy code and guiding their modernization approach, be it code refactoring, migration or rewriting code.

In the previously mentioned internal IBM test, one participating team inherited over 50 undocumented code repositories containing some 750 JavaScript files. This meant weeks of manual analysis and documentation to comprehend the code. The team decided to enlist the help of watsonx Code Assistant, prompting it to produce one-sentence summaries of an initial 9 files with more than 1,000 lines of code. The AI tool summarized each file in about 12 seconds (based on internal testing with optimal bandwidth and response time for watsonx Code Assistant), whereas the team estimated that it might take them at least 3 minutes on average to manually review and summarize every file.

Top tip: Start small to avoid overwhelm. Divide the codebase into smaller, more manageable modules and document one at a time. Choose a core or critical component, then work your way down the documentation chain to less crucial or minor areas.