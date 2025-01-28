4 trends in software supply chain security

Some of the biggest and most infamous cyberattacks of the past decade were caused by a security breakdown in the software supply chain. SolarWinds was probably the most well-known, but it was not alone. Incidents against companies like Equifax and tools like MOVEit also wreaked havoc for organizations and customers whose sensitive information was compromised.

Expect to see more software supply chain attacks moving forward. According to ReversingLabs’ The State of Software Supply Chain Security 2024 study, attacks against the software supply chain are getting easier and more ubiquitous.

“For example, Operation Brainleeches, identified by ReversingLabs in July, showed elements of software supply chain attacks supporting commodity phishing attacks that use malicious email attachments to harvest Microsoft.com logins,” the report stated.

It is easier to conduct software supply chain attacks, so they are increasing at an alarming rate. The ReversingLabs report saw a 1,300% increase in threats coming from open-source package repositories last year. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that cybersecurity teams and government entities recognize the risks coming from the software supply chain, and there is a lot of action toward defending against these attacks and steps to solidify security before the software is released into the wild.