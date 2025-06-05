from dataclasses import dataclass, field, InitVar from langchain_core.documents import Document @dataclass class DRAG_Demonstration: query: str answer: str retriever: InitVar[VectorStoreRetriever] = field(kw_only=True) documents: list[Document] = field(default_factory=list, kw_only=True) def __post_init__(self, retriever: VectorStoreRetriever): if not self.documents: self.documents = retriever.invoke(self.query) def __format__(self, format_spec: str) -> str: formatted_documents = "

".join( f"Document {i+1}:

{document.page_content}" for i, document in enumerate(self.documents) ) return f"""\ {formatted_documents} Question: {self.query} Answer: {self.answer} """ def create_enhanced_drag_demonstrations(vector_db: VectorStore) -> list[DRAG_Demonstration]: """Create high-quality demonstrations for DRAG technique that showcase effective document analysis""" demonstration_retriever: VectorStoreRetriever = vector_db.as_retriever(search_kwargs={"k": 5}) demonstrations = [ DRAG_Demonstration( query="How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact Midwest Food Bank's operations in 2020?", answer="The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted Midwest Food Bank's operations in 2020. Despite challenges, MFB remained open and responsive to increased needs. They implemented safety protocols, reduced volunteer numbers for social distancing, and altered their distribution model to allow partner agencies to receive food safely. The pandemic created unprecedented food insecurity, with many people seeking assistance for the first time. MFB distributed 37% more food than in 2019, with a record 179 semi-loads of Disaster Relief family food boxes sent nationwide. The organization also faced supply chain disruptions and food procurement challenges in the early months but continued to find and distribute food. Community, business, and donor support helped fund operations and food purchases. Additionally, MFB began participating in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program in May 2020, distributing over $52 million worth of nutritious produce, protein, and dairy products.", retriever=demonstration_retriever ), DRAG_Demonstration( query="What role did volunteers play at Midwest Food Bank during 2020, and how were they affected by the pandemic?", answer="Volunteers were described as 'the life-blood of the organization' in the 2020 annual report. Despite the pandemic creating safety challenges, volunteers demonstrated courage and dedication by increasing their hours to meet growing needs. MFB implemented safety protocols at each location and limited volunteer group sizes to allow for social distancing. This created a challenge as food needs increased while fewer volunteers were available to help. To address this gap, multiple MFB locations received assistance from the National Guard, who filled vital volunteer positions driving trucks, operating forklifts, and helping with food distributions. In 2020, 17,930 individuals volunteered 300,898 hours of service, equivalent to 150 full-time employees. The volunteer-to-staff ratio was remarkable with 450 volunteers for every 1 paid MFB staff member, highlighting the volunteer-driven nature of the organization during the crisis.", retriever=demonstration_retriever ), DRAG_Demonstration( query="How did Midwest Food Bank's international programs perform during 2020, particularly in Haiti and East Africa?", answer="In 2020, Midwest Food Bank's international operations in East Africa and Haiti faced unique challenges but continued to serve communities. In East Africa (operated as Kapu Africa), strict lockdowns led to mass hunger, especially in slum areas. Kapu Africa distributed 7.2 million Tender Mercies meals, working with partner ministries to share food in food-insecure slums. A notable outcome was a spiritual awakening among recipients, with many asking why they were receiving help. In Haiti, the pandemic added to existing challenges, closing airports, seaports, factories, and schools. MFB Haiti more than doubled its food shipments to Haiti, delivering over 160 tons of food relief, nearly three-quarters being Tender Mercies meals. As Haitian children primarily receive nourishment from school lunches, MFB Haiti distributed Tender Mercies through faith-based schools and also partnered with over 20 feeding centers serving approximately 1,100 children daily. Nearly 1 million Tender Mercies meals were distributed in Haiti during 2020.", retriever=demonstration_retriever ), ] return demonstrations