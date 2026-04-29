What is cloud governance?

Cloud governance strategies help enterprises address the challenges commonly associated with cloud adoption, including complexity, attack surface management, shadow IT and cost management.

In general, cloud adoption has been a boon for enterprises. Cloud services enable development and operations teams to rapidly scale resources up or down to match demand (instead of overbuilding hardware to handle peak capacity), increasing the flexibility of IT environments. They help developers provision infrastructure in minutes, which accelerates the process of building, testing and deploying new applications and services.

Cloud service providers also frequently design their platforms with redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities that increase system availability across regions.

However, cloud computing is not without its challenges.

Cloud environments are inherently complex, with most businesses deploying cloud services within massive, geographically dispersed hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.

Cloud services also add more internet‑facing endpoints—web apps, application programming interfaces (APIs), load balancers—to an IT environment, which significantly expands the attack surface. Larger attack surfaces create more opportunities for security issues and data breaches. According to IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, 30% of data breaches involve data distributed across multiple environments.

Employees and departments can often spin up their own cloud tools without approval, which encourages uncontrolled growth of services with no clear ownership path or management practices. This phenomenon—called “cloud sprawl”—makes it nearly impossible for teams to see every asset, workload, data flow and identity across clouds, data centers and regions. It becomes difficult to maintain visibility into what’s happening in cloud systems and manage cloud spending.

Nearly half (44%) of all businesses have only limited visibility into their cloud spending. The unmanaged data sources (shadow data) that proliferate in sprawling cloud environments make attractive targets for cybercriminals, so cloud sprawl can also create considerable data security risks and vulnerabilities.

And because cloud environments require data to traverse decentralized platforms and services, it can be hard to apply proper encryption protocols and access controls to every component.

Cloud governance initiatives help businesses create a single source of truth for cloud policies and best practices, which enables clearer, data-driven decision-making. Teams can set consistent guardrails and security controls across all cloud environments. The same rules are applied to all cloud resources, and the overall security posture of the IT environment gets stronger.

Governance enables enterprises to standardize how environments are created, who owns what and how changes are made so that different teams can use approved cloud resources safely and easily. A strong governance model also clarifies roles and responsibilities for cloud decision-making. If something goes wrong with a cloud workload, everyone knows which user is responsible for addressing the issue. This increased standardization and role clarity helps drive operational efficiency across departments.

Cloud governance supports centralized monitoring and reporting on cloud usage, giving users better visibility into cloud environments. These features help enterprises track cloud spending, map costs to specific people or actions and optimize cloud budgets over time.

Furthermore, cloud governance frameworks can help organizations ensure that cloud investments deliver measurable value, instead of just adding more high-end technology to the architecture.

Incorporating new and emerging technologies into an IT environment has considerable benefits, but those technologies must serve a clear purpose. Good governance requires teams to tie cloud decisions directly to business outcomes and articulate the value proposition of new investments before expanding cloud services, which encourages cost optimization.

Organizations often use cloud governance solutions for implementing cloud governance frameworks. These solutions comprise a range of advanced cloud management tools that automate governance practices and policy enforcement. The broad functionality of cloud governance solutions helps reduce the complexity of cloud governance, enabling businesses to streamline enforcement across the entire IT ecosystem.