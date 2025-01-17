The core distinction is that data sovereignty is a legal concept and data residency is a geographical category. But the two concepts are deeply related.

Data residency often determines data sovereignty. For example, if a business stores data in a data center in Ireland, then that data resides in Ireland. Because the data resides in Ireland, Ireland has sovereignty over it. The business must comply with any data protection laws, data privacy laws and other regulatory requirements mandated by the Irish government.

That said, residency is not the only factor in determining who has jurisdiction over data. Other factors, such as where the data was originally collected or who it relates to, can also play a role.

Data sovereignty and data residency are important data governance concepts for organizations today. Businesses collect and process more data than ever before, and they often use cloud computing and software as a service (SaaS) apps to do it.

The result is a massive increase in international data flows. Businesses might collect data from people in one country, store it in a data center in a second country and process it with a cloud-based application running in a third country. Data might have to meet different legal requirements in each of these locations.

Organizations need a firm grip on where their data resides at every point in its lifecycle and the rules it must follow in each locale. Businesses can suffer significant penalties for breaking local data laws.