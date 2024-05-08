What is sovereign cloud?

Data governance: A CSP’s approach to data governance is crucial. It shows they have the right policies and procedures in place to successfully handle your data and apply the necessary restrictions around it. They should also be able to provide regular audits proving the guidelines they’ve put in place are being followed.

Service level agreements (SLAs): A service level agreement (SLA) with a CSP outlining a sovereign cloud environment shouldn’t differ greatly from one outlining a public or private cloud environment. Like public and private clouds, the three most important areas to examine are control (cloud management), availability and performance.

Compliance: CSPs deploying sovereign cloud frameworks need to have a high level of expertise in data laws in the regions where they operate, as well as a deep understanding of the ever-changing data sovereignty and compliance landscape. Vendors and customers share responsibility for staying up to date with new regulations and developing strategies to deal with them.

Data encryption: When it comes to data sovereignty and privacy, it’s important to achieve data confidentiality. CSPs must provide mechanisms for organizations to encrypt their data and manage it using cryptographic keys. Essentially, this means altering data into an encryption content that can only be decrypted by someone with the right permissions and key. Ensuring exclusive access to those encryption keys gives enterprises complete technical assurance and control over who can access their data at a given time.

Resiliency: Lastly, when something goes wrong, you need to have a plan in place to help you recover quickly. Only consider CSPs with proven track records of helping clients with resiliency and recovery efforts in relevant countries or regions. All sovereign cloud deployments need to have built-in recovery and fail-over capabilities tailored to each, specific compliance area where data is being stored.