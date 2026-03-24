What is cloud adoption?

This shift from on-premises storage, where an organization’s applications and data are hosted on its own onsite servers, is a core component of digital transformation. By hosting IT infrastructure in the cloud, organizations can access data from any location, scale services up and down to meet demand and make systems more resilient in case of failure.

Modernizing in this way can be easier said than done. In 2025, Gartner predicted that 25% of organizations will experience dissatisfaction with their cloud adoption by 2028 due to cost or mismanagement.

There is a key difference between cloud adoption and cloud migration. While cloud migration is the technical process of moving data from on-premises servers to the cloud, cloud adoption is the broader integration of cloud technology into business operations.

Cloud adoption is a cultural initiative that requires buy-in from business and technical staff, as well as careful attention to cost, compliance and training for the new cloud practices introduced.

Common cloud adoption frameworks include:

“Lift and shift,” or directly transferring applications and data to the cloud with little or no changes.





or directly transferring applications and data to the cloud with little or no changes. Replatforming, or targeted optimizations to apps during migration to take advantage of cloud capabilities without changing the core architecture.





or targeted optimizations to apps during migration to take advantage of cloud capabilities without changing the core architecture. Rebuilding IT infrastructure to make it fully cloud-native.

The process of cloud transformation looks different depending on which approach an organization decides is appropriate. But often, it follows the same basic roadmap: An organization will assess its IT assets, determine the cost, select an approach, decide on one or more cloud providers, set up any new IT assets required by the migration plan, commence a phased migration and continually evaluate and streamline the process.

In practice, cloud adoption might look like a university deciding to first migrate its email services to Google’s Gmail. Next, over the course of several years, it migrates its website to Google Cloud, and then core student database and classroom technology functions to the cloud, before retiring all on-premises servers.