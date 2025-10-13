The 7 R’s of cloud migration

Each application has its own architecture, dependencies and business needs. The 7 R’s framework helps organizations evaluate each situation individually and select the migration path that best balances speed, cost-efficiency and long-term value.

Cloud computing forms the foundation for how most modern businesses operate. Financial institutions process millions of transactions daily through cloud infrastructures, while retailers manage inventory and customer data across global operations. In healthcare, providers store and analyze patient records on cloud platforms that maintain strict privacy and security standards. Manufacturing companies rely on these same systems to monitor production lines and supply chains in real time, enabling them to respond swiftly to disruptions.

As cloud adoption accelerates across industries, organizations need strategic approaches to manage their migration journeys.

This environment is where frameworks like the 7 R’s become essential. The widespread reliance on cloud across industries underscores the growing demand for scalable and flexible cloud environments.

Cloud applications run on infrastructure, offering on-demand access to scalable computing resources like servers, data storage, networking, development tools and AI analytics, all delivered over the internet with flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing.

The global cloud market reflects this shift, valued at USD 752.44 million in 2024 and projected to grow to USD 2,390.19 billion by 2030.1 The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is driving this growth, as both technologies require robust cloud infrastructure.