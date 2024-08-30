Performance bottlenecks

Performance bottlenecks particularly occur during the testing phase when migrated resources are validated, which can pose a significant challenge during cloud migrations. The transition to a cloud environment can introduce differences in performance compared to on-premises setups, necessitating careful identification of bottlenecks, latency, issues and other performance-related challenges. Successfully addressing these issues during testing is essential to make sure that applications and services operate smoothly post-migration, minimizing disruptions and maintaining optimal performance for end-users.

Cost overruns

Estimating and controlling expenses throughout a cloud migration and beyond is hard work. Although cloud services can offer long-term cost savings, the initial migration phase often incurs significant expenses related to data transfer, re-architecture and training. Additionally, without proper monitoring and optimization, ongoing cloud usage costs can escalate rapidly, leading to budget overruns and financial strain. To address this challenge, organizations must implement robust cost management strategies, leveraging cost optimization tools and continuously monitor and adjust their cloud resources to promote cost-efficiency and alignment with business objectives.

Time and resource commitment

Achieving a successful cloud migration entails significant time and resource commitment due to the intricate nature of cloud migration projects. These endeavors demand meticulous planning, extensive testing and skilled personnel, all of which can strain an organization’s resources and divert attention from other critical business initiatives. Without adequate planning and resource allocation, businesses may face disruptions to operations and potential project failure, emphasizing the importance of careful consideration and investment in cloud migration initiatives.

Scalability and performance

Scalability and performance present notable challenges for cloud migrations, despite the inherent scalability benefits of cloud computing. It’s critical to make sure that the selected cloud solution can effectively manage the increasing volumes of data and processing demands, both at present and as the business expands. For instance, a rapidly growing online gaming company migrating to the cloud for scalability might encounter issues if auto-scaling features are not configured optimally. This could result in subpar performance or unexpectedly high costs during peak traffic periods, highlighting the importance of thorough planning and testing for seamless scalability and performance in the cloud environment.

Vendor lock-in

Vendor lock-in causes organizations to risk becoming dependent on a single cloud provider’s proprietary services, APIs and pricing models. This dependency can limit flexibility, hinger innovation and cause costs to increase over time. Moreover, transitioning away from a cloud provider can be complex and costly because of data transfer fees, re-architecture efforts and potential app rewrites. To mitigate this risk, you must carefully consider your cloud strategy, adopt multi-cloud or hybrid cloud architectures and implement cloud-agnostic solutions wherever possible to maintain flexibility and avoid being locked into any one cloud vendor’s ecosystem.

Service disruption

Due to the complexity of transitioning mission-critical applications and services during a migration from on-premises to the cloud, service disruptions pose a significant challenge. Migrating workloads from on-premises data centers to the cloud often involves reconfiguring network settings, transferring large volumes of data and adapting to new cloud-native architectures. During this transition, any interruptions or downtime can lead to lost revenue, decreased productivity and damage to your organization’s reputation. You must safeguard seamless continuous service to minimize disruptions and maintain business operations throughout the migration process.

How to avoid cloud migration challenges

There are many benefits to cloud migration but that doesn’t mean the cloud migration process is not without its own challenges. A well-developed strategic approach is crucial for a smooth migration and to navigate potential challenges, but a strategic approach alone is not enough to avoid the associated challenges. What’s needed is a comprehensive solution that not only manages, automates and continuously optimizes your cloud environment in real-time but also helps you in planning and executing a successful cloud migration, whether you are transitioning from on-premises to the cloud or migrating between cloud providers. IBM® Turbonomic® supports your cloud provider, whether it’s private or public cloud.

With IBM Turbonomic you can avoid many challenges associated with cloud migrations, like