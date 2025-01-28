What is HITRUST?

HITRUST® is an organization that provides compliance, data security and information risk-management security standards, certifications, and a centralized framework—called the HITRUST CSF®—for assessing and managing cybersecurity threats and safeguarding sensitive data such as protected health information (PHI).
HITRUST assesses information security based on six core principles: transparency, scalability, consistency, accuracy, integrity and efficiency. It integrates state, federal and international legal and regulatory compliance requirements with a standardized methodology, quality and security controls, and a community of external HITRUST assessors.
HITRUST offers three levels of certification: one for organizations with limited risk; another for organizations with security programs already in place; and a third for organizations that need to demonstrate meeting the most rigorous risk management requirements and complying with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) or the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity (NIST Cybersecurity Framework).
Founded in 2007, HITRUST—known previously as the Health Information Trust Alliance—was originally established to help healthcare organizations with HIPAA compliance. According to HITRUST, 75% of Fortune 20 companies use HITRUST certifications.
Reports and documentation
Contact an IBM representative to request HITRUST certification letters with more detailed scope descriptions for IBM Cloud infrastructure, IBM Cloud VPC and PaaS, and IBM Power Virtual Server on IBM Cloud.
HITRUST compliance and certification is voluntary, but many organizations utilize the HITRUST framework to demonstrate and streamline security requirements compliance. The HITRUST framework (HITRUST CSF) maps controls to dozens of authoritative sources such as ISO 27001 and 27002, NIST 800-53, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and others.
The HITRUST Assurance Program, which includes standards, assessments, certifications and a centralized framework, is designed to help data-intensive organizations and assurance providers manage growing cybersecurity threats such as data security breaches, phishing/spoofing and business email compromise (BEC). HITRUST’s information protection approach is based on six principles:
To address organizations of all sizes, the HITRUST Assurance Program offers three types of certification.
e1: A one-year certification for lower-risk organizations and startups. Designed to help assurance providers develop a baseline system for preventing common cybersecurity threats such as phishing and ransomware, this validated evaluation assesses 44 core security requirements and is focused on critical security practices for Transparency, Consistency, Accuracy, and Integrity.
Less rigorous than the i1 or r2 evaluation process, e1 certification is a threat-adaptive assessment that includes a fixed number of requirement statements, readiness assessments and validated assessments but cannot be tailored to include privacy. This certification typically requires that an assurance provider satisfactorily implement privilege management, user password management, user access rights, secure log-on and other baseline cybersecurity controls.
i1: A one-year validated assessment that delivers a relatively moderate level of assurance for information-sharing situations with lower risk thresholds. This validated evaluation assesses 182 requirements and is often an incremental step between e1 and r2 certification.
As with e1 certification, i1 also is a threat-adaptive assessment that includes a fixed number of requirement statements, readiness assessments and validated assessments, and cannot be tailored to include privacy. Similarly, like an e1 assessment, an i1 evaluation typically mandates that an assurance provider implement privilege management, user password management, user access rights, secure log-on and other baseline cybersecurity controls but adds additional requirements such as implementing an information security management program and an access control policy.
r2: For organizations that must demonstrate the highest level of assurance. This two-year validated assessment is designed for organizations sharing sensitive information, handling high volumes of data, or facing challenging regulatory requirements. A properly scoped r2 assessment ensures that control requirements are effective and compliant, and offers flexible, tailorable, risk-based control selection to meet the most stringent needs. The HITRUST r2 assessment has over 2000 control requirement statements available that are tailored to the assessment based on control selections and scoping.
r2 certification requires that assurance providers implement privilege management, user password management, user access rights, secure log-on and other baseline cybersecurity controls—as well as an information security management program and an access control policy. It also requires that assurance providers assess information security business continuity, develop a related planning framework, and implement other advanced controls and processes.
Organizations can achieve the appropriate level of certification through a vetted HITRUST External Assessor Organization. All three HITRUST assessments, as well as additional governance, risk and compliance tools, are accessible through the HITRUST MyCSF® centralized app-based platform.
The HITRUST Assurance Program™ is one aspect of the organization’s comprehensive Risk Management Framework (RMF), a suite of certifications, products, methodologies and tools created to address the need for a “common understanding around the security and privacy controls needed to safeguard sensitive information and individual privacy,” according to the HITRUST Risk Management Handbook.
Originally released in 2009, the RMF provides a consistent approach to cybersecurity, risk management and compliance. The RMF comprises the HITRUST CSF, the HITRUST Assurance Program™ and related products and certifications. It integrates U.S. state, U.S. federal, and international legal and regulatory requirements such as HIPAA and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with a standardized methodology, quality controls and HITRUST-certified external assessors.
For more information on HITRUST compliance requirements or the certification process, please visit HITRUSTAlliance.net.
Deliver trusted customer experiences and grow your business with a holistic, adaptive approach to data privacy based on zero trust principles and proven data privacy protection.
Mitigate risk and boost efficiency with strategies for adapting to market changes, regulations and encumbered operations. Scalable, intelligent workflows enable risk assessments, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention to help you achieve priorities and drive growth.
Make better point-of-care decisions, accelerate research, and inspire patient confidence with innovative customer experiences—all while improving system uptime and meeting security and compliance standards.
The HITRUST CSF has multiple requirement domains. These domains span cover various areas of an organization's security posture and include prescriptive and detailed control requirements.
Some control domains - such as those related to an Information Protection Program and Education, Training and Awareness are entirely the responsibility of each entity being assessed for HITRUST controls and are not part of a shared responsibility model with a cloud service provider (CSP). Most domains have a shared responsibility approach across controls.
IBM Cloud offers services that may help you meet HITRUST requirements and accelerate your compliance journey.
Endpoint Protection
FortiGate Security Appliance
The FortiGate Security Appliance (FSA) 10 Gbps is a hardware firewall that can be configured to protect traffic on multiple VLANs for both public and private networks.
Hardware Firewall
The Hardware Firewall provides customers with an essential layer of security that is provisioned on demand without service interruptions. It prevents unwanted traffic from hitting your servers, reducing your attack surface, and allowing your server resources to be dedicated for their intended use.
IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS)
IBM Cloud Internet Services brings market-leading security and performance to your external web content and internet applications before they reach the cloud.
Unified Endpoint management (UEM) Solutions
Take an open cloud, AI approach to secure and manage any device with a UEM solution
IBM QRadar Suite
IBM Security® QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.
With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for: Endpoint security (EDR, XDR, MDR), SIEM, SOAR.
Portable Media Security
IBM Cloud Security Solutions – Mobile Security Solutions – Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Manage different device types and operating systems, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, IoT, and rugged devices, from a single mobile device management (MDM) solution. IT Admins are helped by AI-powered real-time alerts and security policies.
Mobile Device Security
Wireless Security
IBM Cloud Gateway Appliances
Gateway appliances are devices that give you enhanced control over network traffic, let you accelerate your network’s performance, and give your network a security boost. Manage your physical and virtual networks for routing multiple VLANs, for firewalls, VPN, traffic shaping and more.
Configuration Management
IBM Cloud App Configuration
Many organizations are moving to cloud-native development. For these organizations, speed is more important than ever. IBM Cloud App Configuration addresses the need for speed and granularity of configuration by offering a central configuration store combined with feature flags that help modify environment configurations and app features on the fly.
IBM Cloud® Code Engine
IBM Cloud® Code Engine is a fully managed, serverless platform. Bring your container images, batch jobs, source code or function together in one place and let IBM Cloud Code Engine manage and help secure the underlying infrastructure. There's no need to size, deploy or scale container clusters yourself. And no advanced networking skills are required.
IBM Cloud Container Registry
Store and distribute container images in a fully managed private registry. Push private images to conveniently run them in the IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service and other runtime environments. Images are checked for security issues so you can make informed decisions about your deployments.
IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery
Embrace enterprise-ready DevOps. Create secure toolchains that support your app delivery tasks. Automate builds, tests, deployments and more.
IBM Cloud Event Notifications
IBM Cloud Event Notifications addresses the need for speed in cloud-native development by providing a central location for notification connection and routing between services or human operators automatically and rapidly enabling developers to decouple sources, destinations and code — modifying routes and filters quickly, with no impact to code.
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions enables you to seamlessly migrate and modernize VMware workloads to the cloud, allowing you to leverage your existing investments for a consistent VMware experience—retaining the same level of access, security and control. What’s more, we give you the flexibility of managing it yourself or having IBM manage it for you.
IBM Cloud Schematics
Schematics is an IBM Cloud service, that delivers Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools as a service. You can use the capabilities of Schematics to consistently deploy and manage your cloud infrastructure environments.
IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center - Workload Protection
In architectures that are focused on container and microservices, you can use IBM Cloud® Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection to find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage configurations, permissions, and compliance from source to run.
Vulnerability Management
DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management
The DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management Deployable Architecture creates a set of DevOps toolchains and pipelines. DevSecOps uses continuous delivery (CD) (Git Repos and Issue Tracking, Tekton Pipelines, IBM Cloud® DevOps Insights, and Code Risk Analyzer), Secrets Manager, IBM® Key Protect, IBM Cloud® Object Storage, IBM Cloud® Container Registry, and Vulnerability Advisor.
Network and Transmission Protection
IBM Cloud Direct Link
The IBM Cloud Direct Link solution is designed to seamlessly connect your on-premises resources to your cloud resources. The speed and reliability of IBM Cloud Direct Link helps enable you to extend your organization’s data center network and provides consistent, higher-throughput connectivity—without touching the public internet.
IBM Cloud DNS Services
IBM Cloud® DNS Services offers public and private authoritative DNS services with fast response time, unparalleled redundancy and advanced security—managed through the IBM Cloud web interface or by API.
IBM Cloud Gateway Appliances
Gateway appliances are devices that give you enhanced control over network traffic, let you accelerate your network’s performance, and give your network a security boost. Manage your physical and virtual networks for routing multiple VLANs, for firewalls, VPN, traffic shaping and more.
IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module
IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module (HSM) 7.0 from Gemalto protects cryptographic infrastructure by more securely managing, processing and storing cryptographic keys inside a tamper-resistant hardware device. It helps you solve complex security, compliance, data sovereignty and control challenges migrating and running workloads on the cloud.
IBM Cloud Transit Gateway
IBM Cloud Transit Gateway helps you connect and manage your IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks.
IBM Cloud VPN for VPC
IBM Cloud has two VPN services. VPN for VPC offers site-to-site gateways, which connect your on-premises network to the IBM Cloud VPC network. Client VPN for VPC offers client-to-site servers, which allow clients on the internet to connect to VPN servers, while still maintaining secure connectivity.
IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud
The IBM® Key Protect for IBM Cloud® service helps you provision and store encrypted keys for apps across IBM Cloud services, so you can see and manage data encryption and the entire key lifecycle from one central location.
Password Management
IBM Security Verify
The modernized, modular IBM® Verify solution provides deep, AI-powered context for both consumer and workforce identity and access management (IAM).
Access Control
IBM Cloud Privileged Access Gateway
Privileged Access Gateway (PAG) is a managed service used to provide a secure way for operators to remotely administer servers and clusters within the IBM Cloud. It does this by providing a Bastion gateway server, which is a single point of entry to a set of customer servers and clusters. In addition to this restricted gateway access, PAG records operator sessions, and these recordings can be used for investigations of system misuse.
Audit Logging & Monitoring
IBM Cloud Flow Logs for VPC
IBM Cloud® Flow Logs for VPC enable the collection, storage, and presentation of information about the Internet Protocol (IP) traffic going to and from network interfaces within your Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
IBM Cloud Observability Solutions
Observability provides deep visibility into modern distributed applications for faster, automated problem identification and resolution.
Incident Management
Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery
Risk Management
Data Protection & Privacy
IBM Cloud Database services
IBM Cloud® Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) services free developers and IT from complex and time-consuming tasks including deployment of infrastructure and database software, infrastructure operations, database software updates, and backup. IBM Cloud® Database SMEs deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances freeing developer and IT staff time to focus on other priorities.
IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center - Data Security Broker - Manager
A security solution in the Security and Compliance Center suite providing centralized encryption policies and auditing of data across different data sources.
