IBM Cloud Event Notifications addresses the need for speed in cloud-native development by providing a central location for notification connection and routing between services or human operators automatically and rapidly enabling developers to decouple sources, destinations and code — modifying routes and filters quickly, with no impact to code.
Set up an eventing framework for your apps and automation in just a few minutes.
Connect to notification channels without writing integration codes into your app.
Alert involved parties and trigger automation processes when notable events occur.
Filter incoming events into topics of interest and target users and services sets.
Enable mobile and web push notifications using an intuitive UI, client SDKs and simple REST APIs.
Filter incoming events into one or more topics.
Send event notifications to any webhook.
Route events from one source to many destinations.
Cloud monitoring and troubleshooting for infrastructure, cloud services and applications.
Govern cloud-resource configurations and centrally manage your compliance with organization and regulatory guidelines.
Centrally manage your secrets in a single-tenant, dedicated instance.